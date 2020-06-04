Electric Vehicle Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 802.81 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electric Vehicle Market Size was estimated at USD 162.34 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 802.81 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.6 percent.

An automobile with a large battery to store energy and propelled by one or more electric motors is known as an electric vehicle. Some of these vehicles also come with an additional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). Such vehicles are called Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). When a hybrid electric vehicle is provided with a plug-in function for directly recharging the battery, it is known as a Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV). The difference between a HEV and a PHEV is their battery capacity and the ability to charge the battery via a direct power source.

The global electric-vehicle (EV) industry is expanding rapidly. The regional output differs, with some EV markets reaching near-mainstream status, while others remain neutrally stuck. However, the Global EV sales are getting big enough to create substantial profit pools for well-positioned suppliers and other upstream players.

This report presents the analytical depiction of the global EV, HEV and PHEV market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET SIZE:

Stringent restrictions on automotive emissions have contributed to the growth of electric vehicles' market size. The European Union, for example, has set itself a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target by 2050. Electric vehicles produce lower emissions as compared to conventional vehicles. This has led governments around the world to raise awareness and promote the use of EVs to reduce oil consumption, air pollution, and associated emissions.

With new inventions coming up on a regular basis, major changes have been brought into EV batteries. The average energy density of batteries is predicted to increase at 4-5 percent each year. Furthermore, the maximum EV charging velocities are also increasing. This raise in technological advancements is expected to increase the electric vehicles market size during the forecast period.

As part of their long-term climate commitments, automakers and large fleet operators are accelerating their investments in electrification and meeting short-term policy requirements. It is expected that strong investments by automakers will meet the increasing demand for EVs and play a major role in the growth of electric vehicles market size. OEMs are selling electric vehicles in different sizes, from small hatchbacks such as Nissan Leaf to high-end sedans such as Tesla Model 3. The wide product range has attracted many consumers and led to a growing electric vehicle market.

ICE vehicles are emitting high GHG concentrations into the atmosphere. To curb that, several-countries have taken initiatives to deploy EVs. These initiatives would help to enhance air quality. This growing concern about the environment is expected to increase the electric vehicle market size.

Lack of charging infrastructure is expected to impede the electric vehicles market during the forecast period. Charging load variations and a lack of standardization are major market drawbacks. Various countries have their own standards, such as CCS ( Europe , the United States , and Korea), CHAdeMO ( Japan ), and GB / T ( China ). However, some electric producers like Tesla, Inc., focus on overcoming this obstacle by having their own charging network.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

It is expected the Asia Pacific market will witness the fastest growth followed by Europe and North America . In countries like China , Japan , and South Korea , the automobile industry is inclined towards innovation, technology, and advanced electric vehicle development.

market will witness the fastest growth followed by and . In countries like , , and , the automobile industry is inclined towards innovation, technology, and advanced electric vehicle development. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $84.84 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $357.81 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%. Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively accounted for around 74.8% share in 2019, with the former constituting around 52.3% share.

was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for in 2019, and is estimated to reach by 2027, with a CAGR of 20.1%. and collectively accounted for around 74.8% share in 2019, with the former constituting around 52.3% share. North America is estimated to reach $194.20 billion by 2027, at a significant CAGR of 27.5%. Elon Musk -led Tesla, Inc. continues to dominate the U.S. market for electric vehicles.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

By Vehicle Class

Mid-Priced

Luxury

By Vehicle Type

Two-wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Netherlands



Norway



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



Singapore



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Players

Tesla

BMW Group

Nissan Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

General Motors

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

BYD Company Motors

Ford Motor Company

SOURCE Valuates Reports