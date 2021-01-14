Electric Reality - DRIVE Software Solutions: EV usage accelerating in commercial fleets

- ABP UK introduces EVs to its UK fleet

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRIVE Software Solutions ("DRIVE"), a leading provider of fleet management technology, is pleased to announce that it has supported ABP UK in its transition to EV-usage within its operating fleet of vehicles. The move was facilitated by Rivervale Leasing ("Rivervale") which has been a customer of DRIVE's for over 2 years and provides ABP UK with their vehicle solutions. https://ododrive.com

ABP UK is part of the ABP Food Group, one of Europe's leading food processors. It has converted 15% of its UK commercial vehicle fleet to EV, working with Rivervale and DRIVE to ensure that this transition is seamless and value-added. ABP is intent on expanding the EV proportion of its fleet across its operations and is likely to review the position throughout 2021. https://abpuk.com

Rivervale is one of the UK's leading vehicle leasing brokers. Working with the UK's biggest independent leasing companies, such as LEX Autolease, Leaseplan UK and Arval UK, Rivervale offers access to over one million quotes on over 5,000 models from more than 35 different manufacturers. It has adopted the DRIVE ODO system in order to facilitate its management of this fleet and its use by Rivervale's customers. https://www.rivervaleleasing.co.uk/car-leasing/

Commenting on the move to EV and DRIVE, Vince Pemberton of Rivervale said:

"The introduction of EVs to commercial fleets is growing exponentially as managers understand increasingly the benefits of this fuel-type. Critical to this expansion is the ability to manage both the fleet and the individual vehicles. Rivervale has partnered with DRIVE in providing ODO to its customers, such as ABP. We understand that commercial customers require increasing levels of information processing when managing fleets, particularly when these fleets are transitioning to EV. ODO is designed to do just that; providing real-time intelligence so that this transition is seamless."

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer at DRIVE, added:

"Our relationship with Rivervale has been instrumental in the recent development of ODO. The extent of its fleet and the requirements of its customers play to the functionality of our system. Specifically, using ODO, leasing companies and fleet managers can realise fully the benefits of EV transition through the provision of ODO's data and management information."

About DRIVE Software Solutions

Drive Software Solutions' developed technologies are responsible for the management of 1.5 million vehicles in 55 countries around the world. From bespoke software platforms and consultancy for individual corporates to ODO, our cloud delivered solution for fleet management, DRIVE is at the forefront of the automotive mobility sector.

DRIVE runs in the Oracle cloud, giving businesses a bespoke platform to manage their fleet and their drivers on the go at anytime, anywhere, using all devices.

About Rivervale Leasing

Rivervale are the UK's leading vehicle leasing company for personal and business customers. They specialise in new vehicle leasing for cars, vans and minibuses.

The vehicles supplied are brand new, many of which are in stock and ready to be delivered within only 14 days. Vehicle delivery is free of charge to any home or work address within mainland UK.

The way to get your next vehicle has changed, whether it's for private leasing or business leasing use, Rivervale are the first to offer a vehicle leasing dealership to both the high-street and online.

