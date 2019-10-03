Elavon Acquires Payius in Sweden, Strengthening Elavon's Capabilities Across the Nordics

Businesses in Sweden will benefit from local team to provide secure, digital payment capabilities

GOTHENBERG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elavon, a global payment processor for businesses across Europe and North America, is strengthening its presence in Europe by acquiring Payius in Gothenberg, Sweden.

Payius has been an Elavon-exclusive reseller since 2013 focused on providing Elavon merchant acquiring services in Sweden, Denmark and Finland.



Ketil Fridheim, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Elavon Northern Europe, says: "We are focused on growth and leading the way in the payment services industry as the global economy becomes more digital and increasingly centered on money movement. This deal will enable us to extend our distribution capability in Sweden and in the Nordics. We are very proud of the work our teams to drive growth across Northern Europe."

Elavon is a top choice for businesses looking for a strong payments partner. It helps customers run their businesses more efficiently and compete more effectively in online and mobile commerce by providing secure, reliable digital and in-store payment capabilities.

Elavon is a leading global payments company with more than 4,300 employees and operations in 10 countries. A subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Elavon provides businesses with the technology needed to accept payments from customers, whether they are shopping in stores, at home or on the go. Its platform is distinctive in that it is common across countries, making it easier for businesses to get their payment system up and running quickly and securely.

