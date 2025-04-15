Eko Health Broadens Global Reach with UK Launch of AI-Powered Stethoscope Platform

Clinicians across the United Kingdom can now access Eko's advanced digital stethoscopes, auscultation accessories, and AI-supported tools via EkoHealth.com and Amazon UK.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko Health , a global leader in AI-enabled cardiopulmonary care, today announced its launch in the United Kingdom—one of the world's largest healthcare markets. UK clinicians can now purchase Eko's CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope, Eko+ Membership, and accessories through EkoHealth.com and Amazon UK, expanding access to AI-powered tools designed to support earlier detection of cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

This expansion builds on Eko's international momentum and collaborations with UK institutions, including Imperial College London , where Eko's technology supports earlier detection of heart disease in frontline care.

"Bringing Eko's AI-powered technology directly to UK healthcare professionals represents an exciting step forward in expanding access to high-quality digital auscultation tools," said David Bakey, General Manager of Consumer at Eko Health. "With CORE 500, Eko+, and a full range of accessories now available through EkoHealth.com, we're making it easier than ever for providers to integrate advanced stethoscope technology into their practice."

The CORE 500™ Digital Stethoscope is Eko's most advanced auscultation device, designed to support both in-person and remote care through a suite of integrated features including three listening modes: wide, cardiac, and pulmonary, simultaneous visualisation of ECG and heart sounds, active noise cancellation for clarity in busy clinics and wards, and integration with Eko's mobile application for secure data capture and sharing

The Eko+ Membership enhances the capabilities of Eko's stethoscopes with powerful AI features, now available to UK users through EkoHealth.com, the Apple App Store, and Google Play. Eko+ includes AI-guided detection of heart murmurs and atrial fibrillation, tachycardia and bradycardia identification, waveform visualisation and guided multi-point auscultation, and secure recording and sharing to support collaborative or remote care.

Eko's UK launch reflects rising demand for digital and AI-supported tools in general practice, urgent care, cardiology, and community settings. With over 600,000 users globally, Eko's platform is helping clinicians detect heart and lung conditions earlier and with greater confidence.

UK clinicians can now purchase the CORE 500™, accessories, and Eko+ Membership through EkoHealth.com. For more information on Eko Health and its cardiopulmonary solutions, visit www.ekohealth.com .

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, used by over 600,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, allows them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with over $165 million in funding from ARTIS Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Double Point Ventures, EDBI, Highland Capital Partners, LG Technology Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, NTTVC, Questa Capital, and others.

