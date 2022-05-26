eHealth Africa earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Nigeria for 2022

ABUJA, Nigeria, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Africa, a non-profit organization that builds stronger health systems in Africa through the design and implementation of data-driven solutions, has been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Nigeria for 2022. During the assessment, the employees ranked the organization high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the organization as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

The assessment results include:

92% of the employees perceive the organization as a great place to work

93% of the employees would recommend the organization as an employer

86% of the employees feel a sense of value and respect in Ehealth's workplace

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Juliet Odogwu, Executive Director, eHealth Africa, commented, "We are very proud to receive this certification. The contribution of each and every one of our valued employees demonstrates our strong collaborative culture. This recognition also gives us the drive and motivation to continue doing what we have been doing and to keep raising the bar! We will continue our efforts to make eHealth Africa the best place to work and our mission is to build stronger health systems in Africa."

Zahir Baloum, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Director of Administration added, "This award recognizes eHA's dedication to creating a strong culture and an excellent work environment for its employees. The eHA management team has prioritized employee satisfaction and growth for the past 4 years. We believe this has a significant impact on employee attitudes about their jobs, coworkers, and organization, enhancing productivity and mental health."

The certification process is based on two assessments: the first is a confidential employee survey and the second is an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, Best Places to Work provides crucial data around 8 topics characterizing high performing organizations.

For more information about the program, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

