EGYM Presents Corona Gym Solution, A Solution Package For The Successful Re-Opening Of Fitness Studios

The Corona Gym Solution also takes local regulations into account, such as the disinfection of all equipment after each use, where the intervals in circuit training are automatically increased by ten seconds to allow sufficient time for this. The Corona Gym Solution from EGYM contains:

Mobile Training Slot Booking - the EGYM Branded Member App allows operators to efficiently manage capacity with booking of time slots to ensure that members train safely while complying with all applicable guidelines and social distance measures. Members can view or book available training slots from anywhere via the app. It couldn't be more convenient and safe!

Special training programs to strengthen immunity - especially strength training - are the key to reducing underlying diseases and strengthening the immune system. EGYM has developed the new Immunity Boost training program specifically for this purpose. Its granular intensity control ensures growth stimulation and effectiveness of the training, while avoiding over- and underloading.

An easy-to-use mobile platform that enhances the gym with a free digital offer during the reopening phase. With the Member App, operators can also support their members outside the studio and provide access to virtual workouts to further promote involvement within the fitness studio community. The displays of the EGYM machines as well as the Branded Member App automatically and regularly remind the members to comply with the hygiene regulations; via App, the members in turn immediately give their personal hygiene feedback to their studio.

Corona Gym Solution Marketing Kit - operators will find everything they need to ensure safe training for all members: from floor stickers that help members navigate and show them the correct running routes and starting and waiting points, to equipment stickers that draw attention to correct equipment (e.g. "No shoes", "No water bottles", "Only with towel, etc.), to posters and flyers for the new Immunity Boost training program.

EGYM is offering the new features as well as EGYM+ (formerly EGYM Premium) free of charge to all fitness studios during the reopening phase to enable operators to make a successful restart under the current particularly challenging circumstances.

To get your App free now simply click HERE

About EGYM

EGYM is a global fitness technology leader providing fitness and health facilities with intelligent workout solutions. EGYM makes exercising smarter and more efficient with its comprehensive suite of connected gym equipment and digital products that integrate seamlessly with 3rd-party hard- and software. The result is a fully connected training experience that drives measurable business and health outcomes on and off the training floor.

EGYM's global headquarters are in Munich, Germany, with North American offices in Boulder, Colorado.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170203/EGYM_Immunity_Boost_exercise.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154835/EGYM_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://egym.com



SOURCE EGYM