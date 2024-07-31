Egg Powder Market is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 9.6% During Forecast Period by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

Consumers crave protein-rich options, and egg powder steps up to the plate with its high protein content, low cholesterol profile, and essential amino acids. This versatility allows its inclusion in various products like baked goods, dietary supplements, and functional foods.

The growing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food products significantly fuels the egg powder market. Offering a practical alternative to fresh eggs, egg powder provides easy storage, handling, and an extended shelf life, meeting the needs of busy consumers looking for hassle-free food options

NEWARK, Del., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg powder market value in 2019 was USD 1,476.3 million and it increased with a CAGR of 8.94% till 2023. According to FMI estimates total revenue from the sales of egg powder in 2024 is likely to be USD 1,934.2 million.

The global sales of egg powder are expected to rise at a promising CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period. The market report further predicts the global egg powder industry to be worth USD 4,843.5 million by 2034.

Consumer desire for food items that are shelf-stable and can be easily transported is the key factor for the growing popularity of egg powder. Convenience-driven eating choices resulting from busy lives are also driving the sales of egg powder in the retail sector.

The market for sports nutrition is also driving the demand for egg powder as it satisfies the dietary requirements of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. In addition to this, the extended shelf life of egg powder lowers food waste, in line with conscious customer preferences and international environmental objectives.

How Is Interest Of Customer For "Free-From" Label Augmenting Sales Of Egg Powder?

Healthy and 'free-from' products have always piqued the interest of both customers and food and beverage manufacturers globally. Additionally, due to its protein-rich, meat-free composite, egg powder's allergen-free profile has been and will continue to be a selling point for the product.

The competitors in the egg powder market are expected to keep an eye on the opportunities appearing in East Asia as food processing firms seek to unleash the protein-rich profile of clean label ingredients to appeal to a growing pool of health-conscious customers.

Key Takeaways from the Egg Powder Market Study Report

The overall market is expected to experience an absolute growth opportunity of USD 2910 million during the period between 2024 and 2034.

during the period between 2024 and 2034. The United States market is likely to progress at a moderate rate of 7.2% per year during the projected period.

market is likely to progress at a moderate rate of per year during the projected period. Germany is expected to witness a rise in demand for egg powder products thriving at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2024 to 2034.

is expected to witness a rise in demand for egg powder products thriving at a from 2024 to 2034. China is expected to make significant strides in its egg powder industry which is likely to register 8.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

is expected to make significant strides in its egg powder industry which is likely to register between 2024 and 2034. India is anticipated to follow the most lucrative growth rate of 13.8% till 2034 in egg powder production and consumption.

"The egg powder sales are expected to rise promisingly during the forecast period owing to their long shelf life, application in multiple end-use products, and ease of handling. Moreover, rising demand for "free-from" products is projected to allow manufacturers to take advantage of this opportunity to develop new products in the egg protein powder market." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Country-Wise Insights

How is the Sales of Egg Powder in the U.S. Shaping?

The egg powder market in the United States is predicted to rise throughout the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of specialty stores providing protein-rich dietary supplements in developed markets, which is expected to fuel regional market expansion.

Furthermore, the country reports a high percentage of its population to be lactose intolerant, thus meeting the body's daily protein requirements may become more challenging. As a result, considering egg powder is high in protein, the demand for the product is predicted to grow in the country over the forecast period.

Why is Consumption of Egg Powder in China Surging?

Due to increasing awareness of the health benefits of egg powder and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle resulting in increased demand for healthier and lower-calorie food items, the egg powder market in China is likely to rise over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the country's market growth is expected to be supported by increased personal disposable income and a rising population. Because of the strong growth potential of their economies, China is expected to make major contributions to the egg powder market in East Asia.

In addition, due to the country's large output, businesses are concentrating on egg processing into egg powder to meet the ever-increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. This factor is expected to drive egg powder sales in China throughout the forecast period.

Why is there a Rising Demand for Egg Powder in Germany?

In addition to exports, the European Union market consumes the majority of powdered eggs and their products. Consumers in Germany are accustomed to high-quality, hygienic, and nourishing products made in the nation, increasing consumption of healthy bakery products across the country, which is expected to fuel demand for egg powder over the projected period.

Competitive Landscape for the Egg Powder Market Participants

The market is highly competitive as many traditional food processing industries entered the egg powder production sector to capitalize on its growing popularity. However, leading market players still hold a significant share of the overall market with extensive supply chains and long-term partnerships with different end use industries.

Recent Developments by the Egg Powder Industry Players

Stakeholders in Nigeria's egg production industry are mobilizing support for the Dried Egg Powder Project's expansion. They rallied at the Stakeholders' Meeting of the FUNAAB-TETFund Project on Diversification of Egg Marketing and Egg Powder Production (DEMEPP) in November 2023. This call to action was given at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) to position Nigeria as the premier egg processing hub in West Africa.

In October 2023, Healthy Hey Nutrition introduced a 100% egg white protein in chocolate flavor. The company claims it to be made from non-GMO or hormone-treated hen eggs and is lactose-free making it suitable for a wide range of consumers.

Key Players Profiled in the Egg Powder Market Report

Avangardco

Ovostar Union N.V.

IGRECA

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Eurovo Group

venkys

A.G. Foods

Jiangsu Kangde Egg Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Covered by Egg Powder Industry Survey Report

By Product Type:

Whole Egg

Egg White

Egg Yolk

By End User Verticals:

Food & Beverages Sector

Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces & Dressing

Other Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmacy Manufacturers

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Hotel, Restaurant, and Cafeteria (HoReCa)

Other End Users

By Sales Channels:

Offline Sales Channel

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Store

Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel

Company Website

E-commerce Platform

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

and Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

