Egg Powder Market Forecast to Reach USD 3.98 Billion Worth by 2030, Growing at 14.46% CAGR: MarkNtel Advisors (Key Player - SKM Egg Products, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Interovo Egg Group, Rose Acre Farms)

NEW DELHI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Egg Powder Market size was valued at around USD 1.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2030. Along with this, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.46% during the forecast period, i.e., 2025–30. This growth is primarily driven by rising demand from the bakery and confectionery industry, growing usage of egg powder in nutritional supplements, and a global shift toward protein-rich diets.

The bakery sector is a major contributor, with consumers increasingly opting for ready-to-eat items like cakes, muffins, and waffles. Egg powder's long shelf life and convenience make it a preferred ingredient. Simultaneously, health-conscious individuals are turning to egg powder as a protein-rich component in dietary supplements due to its nutritional profile and ease of storage.

Key Driver:

1) Rising Demand in the Bakery and Confectionery Industries

The surge in the global egg powder market is largely attributed to the increasing acceptance of egg powder in the bakery and confectionery sectors. As consumer preferences shift towards high-quality baked goods, the market for products such as pastries, rolls, muffins, and bread is expanding. Egg powder's significant role in enhancing the texture, structure, and flavor of these products makes it an essential ingredient in their manufacturing.

Unlike fresh eggs, egg powder boasts a longer shelf life, making storage and transportation hassle-free. This convenience has led to higher adoption rates across the globe, leading to increased market expansion.

2) Egg Powder in Personal Care and Cosmetics

In addition to its culinary applications, egg powder is gaining traction in the personal care and cosmetics industries. With a growing emphasis on health and well-being, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their appearance. Egg powder is valued for its hydrating properties, preventing hair damage and dryness while providing protection from pollution. These attributes make it a desirable ingredient in shampoos, conditioners, and skincare products like sunscreens and facial cleansers.

The trend of incorporating egg powder into personal care products is expected to continue, driven by its high protein content and ease of application. Businesses exploring this thriving market segment can find valuable insights in the report titled "Global Egg Powder Market Analysis, 2025."

Competitive Landscape: Key Market Players

The egg powder market is characterized by active competition among several key players. Leading manufacturer are focusing on strategic initiatives. These include mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions aimed at strengthening their market presence.

List of Top Egg Powder Manufacturers Companies Worldwide:

Avangardco

Ovostar

SKM Egg Products

IGRECA

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Eurovo

Ag Foods

Venkys

Farm Pride

Kewpie Corporation

Pulviver

Interovo Egg Group BV

Adriaan Goede BV

Wabash Valley

Rose Acre Farms

Wulvro BV

Others

For businesses and stakeholders interested in understanding the competitive landscape and potential partnerships, the in-depth insights provided in the forthcoming report will be invaluable.

Whole Egg Powder Segment Dominating Growth

The analysis reveals that the whole egg powder segment is set to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to its versatile applications and consistent composition of egg yolk and egg albumin, ensuring uniformity in flavor and texture across various food products.

Whole egg powder retains much of the nutritional profile found in fresh eggs, making it an ideal ingredient for end-user industries such as bakeries, confectioneries, and ready-to-eat meal manufacturers. The growing preference for whole egg powder as a substitute for fresh eggs will further fuel the expansion of this segment.

Focus on North America's Market Potential

The North American region is expected to play a pivotal role in the egg powder market due to the increasing consumer focus on healthy and active lifestyles. A well-balanced diet and regular exercise have become essential to many North Americans, resulting in a growing acceptance of egg protein in dietary supplements. Since 2021, the affordability, ease of processing, and high nutritional value have contributed to the popularity of egg protein and consequently stimulated market growth.

Furthermore, many individuals in North America are lactose intolerant, creating a demand for alternative protein sources. Egg powder offers a solution to meet daily protein intake requirements, positioning itself as a valuable dietary component. As consumers increasingly embrace egg protein, the demand for egg powder in the North American market is set to rise, alongside evidence of a shift towards recognizing egg powder as a nutritious and accessible protein source.

Exploring the Research Findings

The report answers critical questions that stakeholders in the egg powder market seek to address. Key questions include:

What is the CAGR of the egg powder market from 2025 to 2030? Which region will dominate the egg powder market by 2030? How has the egg powder market performed in recent years? What are the main types of egg powder products available? Which industries are the top consumers of egg powder? What trends are driving demand for organic egg powder? Who are the leading global egg powder manufacturers? What challenges will egg powder producers face by 2030? How is technology impacting egg powder production? How do trade rules affect the egg powder market globally? What are the key investment areas in egg powder by 2030? Is the egg powder market seeing growth or consolidation? What risks could disrupt egg powder market growth? How does egg powder compare nutritionally to fresh eggs? How is egg powder used across the food and pharma sectors?

Similar Report Topic –

