Egencia positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Corporate Travel Booking Applications

Egencia is recognized for its unique ability to understand what individual travelers want when it comes to booking business travel. More than ever, customers desire a booking experience that feels like consumer but is built for business. As part of Expedia Group, Egencia customers benefit from the vast insight gained from serving both consumers and businesses. The learnings from consumer travel, where relevant, are applied to business travel to create a familiar experience that is tailored for any type of business traveler.

The report underscores the global capabilities of Egencia with coverage that spans over 60 countries and a partner network that reaches over 30,000 cities. Also as part of Expedia Group, Egencia has access to Expedia content and the ability to deliver Egencia Preferred Rates, thus providing extensive choice of content for customers.

"Business travel is evolving from multichannel to truly intuitive omnichannel experiences," said Alex Kaluzny, Senior Vice President and Chief Product and Technology Officer, Egencia. "Egencia was the original digital disruptor in travel management and we continue to outpace the market on traveler-centric innovations that companies of all sizes are demanding to modernize their travel program."

The report analyzed 11 companies in the corporate travel booking applications space assessing each on the same set of capabilities and strategies. In terms of capabilities, Egencia scored highly on customer satisfaction and support, functionality of the product, and the range of services available through its partner ecosystem. Looking at future strategies, Egencia scored well in its pace of research and development, innovation in product including intelligence and automation, and reporting functionalities like data analysis, travel data management and the travel admin experience.

"Egencia has worked to deliver a travel experience that brings consumer travel and corporate travel closer together," said Kevin Permenter, Research Manager, Enterprise Applications at IDC. "Egencia leverages leisure travel consumer data and insights to shape the corporate travel experience. This along with their global scale make them well suited to even the most complex corporate travel booking environments. Any large or international firm with complex travel booking requirements should certainly consider Egencia when looking for travel management vendors."

The Egencia managed travel solution delivers a fast, frictionless booking experience for all types of businesses including complete program visibility for travel managers to optimize their programs and local language customer service support for travelers on the road.

About the IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

The report excerpt from the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Corporate Travel Booking Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment is available to read.

About Egencia

Egencia, corporate travel from Expedia Group, is reimagining business travel management to make business travelers happier and corporate travel programs more successful. Egencia offers more personalized experiences through curated access to the world's most relevant travel options. Putting our customers at the center of everything we do, Egencia provides exceptional customer care and innovative travel manager tools to increase savings and compliance. Egencia serves businesses large and small in more than 60 countries.

