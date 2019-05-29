Efficient Robotics Launches a Commercial Fully-automated Microfluidic Platform Technology That Can Screen Millions of Biomolecules and Cells in One Day

Revolutionizes the process of ultra-high throughput screening for the optimization of enzymes, antibodies, proteins, microbial strains and mammalian cells

STUTTGART, Germany, DES MOINES, Iowa and SANTA BARBARA, California, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology research and development community now has a commercial breakthrough microfluidic platform that revolutionizes the process of ultra-high throughput screening for the optimization of enzymes, antibodies, proteins, microbial strains and mammalian cells. Efficient Robotics GmbH has announced the commercialization of its Nano-Titer-Pipe (NTP) Screening Workstation for screening and optimizing millions of biomolecules and cells in hours and days as opposed to conventional technologies, that takes weeks and even months. Gone are the days where the biotechnology industry needs to depend only on conventional "robotic arm" screening technology, the NTP Screening Workstation from Efficient Robotics GmbH is faster and more cost-effective than conventional technologies.