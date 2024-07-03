LONDON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As England head into the next stage of the tournament in Germany, EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Teams, has teamed up with former England international, Shaun Wright-Phillips and his daughter, Raphaella, to call on all fans to unite in their support for the team. In the aftermath of the first four games, pressure has been slowly building from media and fans alike, so it's more important than ever to be positive, reject the hate and inspire the team to future glory.

EE CALLS ON FANS TO UNITE BEHIND ENGLAND

Recent research conducted by EE, in partnership with YouGov, showed that more than two thirds (67%) of adults feel sad, upset, confused, disappointed, belittled or even angry when they see hate towards themselves or other people. It is evident that negativity can have a detrimental effect on people, and footballers are no different in that respect. This is why EE is encouraging fans to replace negativity with positivity in a bid to spur the England players on.

EE is also asking fans to take more accountability for their actions when emotions are heightened. When frustrated or annoyed about other people's actions, a third (31%) of UK adults admit to shouting at or about them, calling them derogatory names, mocking them and using hateful language on and offline, amongst other things. With only 7% of adults citing they are unaware of the implications of their actions and abusive behaviour, there is a huge opportunity to reframe these negative emotions in to the positive. It's important given this level of self-awareness that fans – as proud supporters – channel their passions and frustrations into acts of positive fandom to not only ensure that the England team is getting the support they deserve, but also that a good example is being set for the next generation, in and out of sport.

With two fifths (44%) of UK kids feeling sad or angry when they see hate aimed at sports, and 7 in 10 (73%) disagreeing with the use of hurtful language at sports events, it's vital that a positive example shines through at a tournament so many are watching to prevent future generations from copying and adopting negative and abusive behaviours. This point is particularly important given how malleable kids are, with the research revealing that two fifths (38%) of kids aged 6-15 will copy behaviour of adults, online and offline, if they see it is positively reinforced, even if they think it's wrong.

Marc Allera, CEO of EE, commented: "We understand the frustrations that come with being a football fan. It's a game of pure emotion and that's why we love it, however, it's more important than ever for football fans to come together and show positivity towards the England team. We know from our research the impact negative words and actions can have, so imagine the impact of a combined, positive voice of support for our squad from across the nation. Football is a sport for all and together we want to create an environment that everyone can enjoy, plus a safer, more inclusive society. It's moments like these that will help us do that."

Former England international, Shaun Wright-Phillips, said: "This campaign isn't saying you can't be upset or frustrated with the way your team is playing. It is saying that there is a better way to handle it, a way that can inspire the team and those around you."

Raphaella Wright-Phillips, added: "We should all be kind and support each other no matter what. That is what football is really about."

This is part of EE's 'Hate. Not In My Shirt' campaign. EE has an ongoing and longstanding commitment to combat hate through support for change, educating the nation on how to protect themselves online and be good digital citizens and role models for the next generation. This has come to life over the last four years through Hope United and the establishment of the EE LearnSmart platform to help make the online world safer for young people.

For more information on how to become an #EEProudSupporter, and to learn how to stand with fans and tackle hate in football, visit ee.co.uk/learn.

To watch EE's campaign film with Shaun Wright-Philipps and his daughter Raphaella Wright-Phillips, visit https://youtu.be/xAyb7p1rraw