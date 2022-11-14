EDX MEDICAL GROUP UNVEILS CANCER TESTING STRATEGY

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDX Medical Group, plc, a company which develops digital diagnostic healthcare products and services, today announced plans to prioritise testing products for cancer affecting women.

EDX Medical was today admitted to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market.

The company was founded by Professor Sir Christopher Evans, OBE, a medical and life sciences entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, specialising in cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Jason Holt, Chairman of EDX Medical Group, said: "We are proud to be bringing EDX Medical to the AQSE Growth Market today as an important part of our strategy to develop a substantial digital healthcare business. Initially, we are focusing on cancer testing and are building on the expertise and experience of our founder and leadership team particularly in relation to the utilisation of advanced molecular and genomic testing to improve the detection and treatment of cancer."

Dr Mike Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are driving biomedical and digital innovation in cancer testing at a time when the need for greater access to risk assessment, diagnosis and personalised treatment of cancer has never been greater. A key focus of our work is the expansion of advanced tests for cancers affecting women. Early disease detection and risk prediction is the most impactful way of reducing deaths and lowering the future costs of healthcare provision globally."

EDX Medical develops and validates digitally-enabled diagnostic products and services to help predict disease risk, inform clinical decision-making and accelerate the development of new medicines in the areas of cancer, heart disease, neurology and infectious diseases.

By translating clinical insights into pragmatic solutions combining advanced biological and digital technologies, EDX Medical seeks to improve the detection of disease risk and personalise disease management, cost-effectively and in a timely fashion.

EDX Medical operates a molecular biology and diagnostics laboratory in Cambridge, UK, from which it performs research & development (R&D), provides testing and genomic sequencing services, undertakes quality assurance and has established expertise in the design, development, validation and sourcing of diagnostic tests at commercial scale. Key tests performed in this laboratory have been audited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) and accredited to ISO 15189.

Further information on the Company can be found at: https://www.edxmedical.co.uk.

