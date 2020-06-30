EDMI Launches New Sales Office in Dubai, UAE

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI Limited, a global smart metering solutions leader, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Dubai which aims to strengthen company's presence in Middle East and the neighbouring regions.

EDMI's Dubai office will serve as the centre of sales activities in the Middle East and broader Eastern Europe and African regions, supporting EDMI's continued growth while maximizing the company's ability to serve both new and existing clients in the regions.

Like all regions, the Middle East has been impacted by COVID-19, with many countries introducing lockdown measures in the past few months. The utility industry has also been affected with increasing demands for smart grid technologies and smart metering solutions in the region to support improved grid management.

"EDMI is taking a strategic decision to invest in expanding our business in this growing market," said How New Seng, Chief Executive Officer at EDMI. "Dubai is a prime location with great accessibility and connections to not only the countries within the Middle East region, but also Africa and even Eastern Europe, which enables us to respond to regional market needs more efficiently," he added.

"The opening of EDMI's new Dubai office is an important step towards realizing an expansion of our footprint. EDMI has been delivering smart metering solutions in the region for many years, and now with this new office, we are excited to engage more closely with our clients and partners to deliver better services in more timely manner," said Mehdi Arian, Vice President of Sales EMEA at EDMI.

EDMI's Dubai office is in the Jumeirah Business Centre, primarily located within the emerging free zone district in Dubai.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.edmi-meters.com.

Related Links

http://www.edmi-meters.com



SOURCE EDMI Limited