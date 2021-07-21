EDMI Eclipses 5 Million SMETS2 and AMR Devices Delivered in Great Britain

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMI, a Global Energy Solution Leader, confirmed today it has delivered over 5 million SMETS2 and AMR devices to Great Britain. The devices include 4 million SMETS2 devices; Communications Hubs and SMETS2 smart electricity and gas meters for the residential smart meter rollout programme, and 1 million AMR smart meters for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers.

EDMI is the only company that designs, manufactures and supplies all these SMETS2 device types among active suppliers in the residential market, while also providing AMR smart meters to the C&I sectors.

"This is absolutely a remarkable milestone for EDMI. In addition to our presence in the C&I market with AMR smart meters, we have been supplying SMETS2 devices since the rollout programme commenced, starting with Communications Hubs for the North region, then followed by SMETS2 smart meters nationally," said Willem Hoogers, Managing Director at EDMI Europe.

"The supply dropped in 2020 due to the global pandemic, however, we worked collaboratively with all customers throughout the year, and committed to the delivery when the demand recovered. Now we expect to deliver more than 1.6 million SMETS2 devices in 2021 thanks to our valued customers and partners," he said.

The total market size for SMETS2 smart meters in Great Britain is 53 million meters across residential and C&I energy consumers. With the recent SMETS2 polyphase smart meter launch, EDMI is targeting to supply over 20 million SMETS2 devices and is well positioned to achieve this strategic goal.

"We are seeing really strong demand as the Government plans for electric vehicles and generation in customer homes warrants three phase technology and resilient supplies, and being part of smart grid plans makes for exciting times," Willem added.

About EDMI

EDMI Limited is one of the leading smart metering solutions providers in the world. EDMI is focused on designing, developing and manufacturing innovative and technologically advanced energy meters and metering systems for the global utility industry. EDMI's metering portfolio includes a comprehensive range of premium quality metering products, advanced infrastructure and energy management systems. EDMI is owned by Osaki Electric Co., Ltd, a Japanese metering solutions provider listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit: www.edmi-meters.com.

Related Links

www.edmi-meters.com



SOURCE EDMI Limited