Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edible Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Polysaccharides, Lipid, Surfactant, Protein Films, Others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Packaging Category.

The global Edible Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027, from USD 473.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the edible packaging market are:

Rising demand for biodegradable packaging across the world which is fueling the innovation in food packaging

Growing popularity of edible packaging as it is a useful alternative or addition to conventional packaging to reduce waste and to create novel applications for improving product stability, quality, safety, variety, and convenience for consumers.

Furthermore, government initiatives along with the advancements in packaging technologies is fueling the edible packaging market.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-1E1526/Global_Edible_Packaging_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF EDIBLE PACKAGING Market

Increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials is expected to drive the growth of the edible packaging market. There is a rising environmental worry over the widespread use of single-use plastic and various strategies to restrict it. Edible packaging solutions have grown in popularity across a variety of producers and consumer groups as an alternative to single-use plastic. Adapting these ideas will aid in the reduction of waste caused by the use of plastic.

The ability of edible packaging to retain, appearance, smell, and taste of packaged products along is expected to drive its adoption, thereby increasing the growth of the edible packaging market.

Other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the edible packaging market are high consumption of processed foods, increased disposable income for consumers, and living standards.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-1E1526/global-edible-packaging

EDIBLE PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on product type, Polysaccharides are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. At low and moderate humidity, polysaccharides can operate as a significant barrier to oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Based on end-user, Food & beverages are expected to be the most lucrative segments. Edible packaging is commonly used for the packaging of numerous food products including fresh food, cake and confectionery, infant food, dairy products, and functional foods. Furthermore, the rising demand for processed food products around the world as a result of changing lifestyles is expected to fuel demand for edible packaging.

Based on region, the North Americas occupied the highest share of the edible packaging market during 2017. The region will retain its market dominance share throughout the forecast period and this can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for the packaged food market.

Inquire for Regional Report : https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-1E1526/Global_Edible_Packaging_Market

Major Manufacturers in the Edible Packaging Market

Kuraray

JRF Technology

WikiCell Designs

Tate and Lyle

BioFilm

Devro

Watson Inc

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1E1526&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-1E1526&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global Sterile Medical Packaging market size was USD 27300 Million and it is expected to reach USD 41780 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 224740 Million by 2027, from USD 189320 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Customized e-commerce packaging Market - Customized e-commerce packaging is conducive to improving production efficiency, reducing labor costs, and reducing integration of RFID technology and data insights to optimize supply chain traceability, improve efficiency, and closer relationships with customers, optimize counterweight services, and optimize warehousing And transportation capacity.

- The global Containerboard market size is projected to reach USD 198430 Million by 2027, from USD 155920 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Retail Ready Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 68410 Million by 2027, from USD 56090 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Tube & Stick Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 2363 Million by 2027, from USD 1834.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Digital Printing Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 29870 Million by 2027, from USD 14040 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Foodservice Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 152150 million by 2027, from USD 113310 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Multi-Med Adherence Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 531.3 million by 2027, from USD 405.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

- Aluminium Foil Packaging Market - Robust economic growth along with rising middle population with inclining personal disposable income is anticipated to intensify the growth of global aluminium foil packaging market during the forecast period.

- The global Medical Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 45230 million by 2027, from USD 34050 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Packaging Industry

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports