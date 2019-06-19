EdgeVerve Product TradeEdge Receives POI Best-in-Class Award for Distributor Management

BENGALURU, India, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeVerve Systems, today announced that TradeEdge has been awarded the 'POI Best-in-Class Award for Distributor Management' by Promotion Optimization Institute which published the '2019 Vendor Panorama for Retail Execution and Monitoring (RetX) in Consumer Goods'.

TradeEdge provides insights from distributors and retailers across the demand value chain to accelerate growth in emerging as well as developed markets. It is a cloud-based solution that enables brands gain maximum channel visibility, new distributors, improve retail execution and reach new markets faster. TradeEdge provides visibility to over $65 billion in revenues to top 25 CPG companies from across 5000+ channel partners globally.

RetX Panorama Survey Report is designed to help consumer goods companies and their distribution channel partners execute at an individual store level. It helps consumer goods companies ensure availability of products, efficient merchandising and effective promotions enabling customers to buy the best suited products. POI Panorama evaluated 21 solutions from 19 vendors on 16 capabilities that included company viability, geographic strategy, market understanding, vertical and industry strategy, partner leverage, product aptness and flexibility among several others.

TradeEdge earned the '2019 POI RetX Badge of Excellence' for its ability to execute with channel partners – particularly critical in emerging markets.

