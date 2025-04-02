EDF Renewables Centralises Condition Monitoring of 5GW+ Wind Turbines with ONYX Insight

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDF Renewables, a global leader in renewable energy, has selected ONYX Insight to centralise condition monitoring across its wind turbine fleet using the hardware-agnostic fleetMONITOR platform. This initiative enhances EDF Renewables' ability to assess drivetrain health, optimise maintenance, and improve operational efficiency across 5GW of assets.

EDF Renewables' Beaujolais Vert wind farm in Valsonne, France

As an operator of more than 14.2GW of renewable assets worldwide, EDF Renewables faced challenges in consolidating data from multiple Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS). Seeking a scalable solution, EDF Renewables turned to fleetMONITOR to streamline monitoring and maintenance strategies.

A Unified Approach to Fleet Monitoring

EDF Renewables' wind fleet spans multiple geographies and CMS hardware including multiple third-party providers and ONYX's own ecoCMS and ecoCMS Flex. Managing these systems separately increased the risk of missed faults and inefficiencies in maintenance planning. EDF Renewables needed a single analytics platform to integrate CMS technologies and provide actionable insights for optimised operations and maintenance (O&M).

Optimising Operations with fleetMONITOR

ONYX Insight deployed fleetMONITOR to provide EDF Renewables' Condition Monitoring Engineers at the company's e-Diagnostic Centre (eDC) in Colombiers and Montpellier, France, with a platform refined by over 10 years of failure data. This enables EDF Renewables to improve predictive maintenance, streamline fault detection, and drive operational efficiencies.

Following a technical evaluation, EDF Renewables selected ONYX Insight for its decade of expertise in hardware-agnostic condition monitoring and proven results. The partnership began in 2022 with a pilot programme and grew into a long-term collaboration. ONYX provided in-depth training to ensure adoption of fleetMONITOR.

By the end of 2025, EDF Renewables will monitor over 5GW of assets worldwide in fleetMONITOR, demonstrating the scalability and operational benefits of the platform.

"Our collaboration with EDF Renewables highlights the scalability and flexibility of fleetMONITOR," said Sven Thiesen, Director of Sales & Engineering - Europe at ONYX Insight. "By equipping EDF's team with the right tools and training, we've enabled the eDC to unlock the full potential of their wind energy assets."

About ONYX Insight

Owned by Macquarie Capital, ONYX Insight provides predictive analytics, advanced sensing, and engineering expertise to the wind industry. Monitoring 28,000+ turbines in 35+ countries, ONYX is trusted by eight of the top ten wind asset owners globally and has been selected by GE as the sole provider of condition monitoring for its onshore platforms.



For more information, visit http://www.onyxinsight.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2655149/EOLIEN_FRANCE_BEAUJOLAIS_VERT_EDF.jpg