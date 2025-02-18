Ecosolex Debuts in Poland at Enex2025: Unveiling All-Scenario Energy Solutions for Homes and Businesses

KIELCE, Poland, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosolex, the innovative energy solutions brand under Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 002139), will introduce its residential and commercial solar-storage systems to the Polish market at Enex2025 (Hall 03 Booth E05). As Topband's strategic sub-brand, Ecosolex combines cutting-edge technology with scalable energy management to address Poland's growing demand for affordable, sustainable power.

Integrated Solutions for Every Energy Need

Ecosolex Debuts in Poland at Enex2025

Visitors will experience Ecosolex's full-scenario offerings:

Home Systems : Hybrid inverters (3-6kW single-phase; 5-10kW three-phase), modular low-voltage batteries, and balcony solar kits for flexible energy independence.

: Hybrid inverters (3-6kW single-phase; 5-10kW three-phase), modular low-voltage batteries, and balcony solar kits for flexible energy independence. C&I Solutions: High-power inverters (25-120kW), industrial-scale storage cabinets, and adaptable rack batteries for factories, retail hubs, and critical infrastructure.

Engage at the EcoSpark Workshop

Join live demonstrations and technical sessions to explore:

Cost-efficient designs that reduce long-term energy expenses;

Safety-focused engineering backed by global certifications;

End-to-end support from system design to grid integration.

Why Ecosolex Stands Out

With over 3,200 patents and 14 global R&D bases, Ecosolex leverages Topband's expertise in intelligent energy management to deliver reliable, future-ready solutions. The brand's vertically integrated supply chain ensures rapid deployment and compliance with regional standards.

"Ecosolex isn't just selling products—we're building energy partnerships. Our systems empower Polish homes and businesses to control costs, ensure stability, and contribute to a cleaner grid." Quote from Stanislaw Bajorski, Country Manager Poland at Ecosolex.

Visit Ecosolex at Hall 03, Booth E05 or contact info@ecosolex.com for inquiries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622235/Ecosolex_enex2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443664/TOPBAND_Logo.jpg