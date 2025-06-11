EcoOnline Introduces AI-Powered SDS Smart Extraction for Easier Chemical Compliance

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoOnline, a leading global provider of safety and sustainability software, has bolstered its safety data sheet (SDS) authoring software with new AI-powered Smart Extraction. This chemical safety enhancement streamlines and simplifies the documentation process for firms creating SDS.

Growing concerns, legal obligations

With over 167 million tonnes of hazardous chemicals produced in the EU in 2023 alone, responsible chemical management is a growing concern for organisations. Organisations that manufacture or distribute these hazardous substances are legally required to provide an accurate and compliant SDS in every market where the chemical is sold.

Without automation tools creating and publishing an SDS can be costly and time-consuming, often taking hours, if not days, to complete per document. EcoOnline's SDS Authoring software, powered by Almego, removes these complexities and helps companies take control of the SDS authoring process with ISO 9001-certified software.

AI-powered SDS Smart Extraction

Extracting important information from supplier SDS documents manually requires significant effort and is prone to errors. Keeping this information up to date also requires considerable effort. With the new Smart Extraction, users can simply upload a PDF of their SDS, and by applying state-of-the-art, AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP), the software will automatically extract the required data from sections 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 13 and 14 of the document. The user can review the extracted data for accuracy, and then the software will create substances as raw materials or mixtures, along with dropdown values and data library entries.

Other key features of EcoOnline SDS Authoring include:

Smart authoring workflows: Create an SDS in minutes through guided workflows. The SDS can then be translated and published in more than 80 languages, simultaneously saving time and cost.

Create an SDS in minutes through guided workflows. The SDS can then be translated and published in more than 80 languages, simultaneously saving time and cost. Customisable design: Tailor the SDS design to align with specific company or brand requirements, ensuring consistency with organisational standards.

Tailor the SDS design to align with specific company or brand requirements, ensuring consistency with organisational standards. Automate key data submissions: Automatically submit UFI/PCN data to ECHA. ECHA integrations create rich and complete substance data sets for classification, translated names, occupational exposure limits, and DNEL + PNEC studies.

Automatically submit UFI/PCN data to ECHA. ECHA integrations create rich and complete substance data sets for classification, translated names, occupational exposure limits, and DNEL + PNEC studies. Monitoring for regulatory compliance: To help maintain compliance, stay up to date when changes to any relevant legislation are automatically identified. Notifications are then provided to users, highlighting recommended changes.

"Companies manufacturing and distributing hazardous chemicals don't just have a moral obligation to report on their substances – they have a legal obligation as well," said Axel Elvik, SVP Product at EcoOnline. "The process of manually transferring SDS data is laborious and error prone. Our new SDS Smart Extraction will not only save businesses time and money, but it'll also help them be compliant and protect their people and the planet."

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers innovative environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Founded in 2000 and trusted by over 10,000 brands worldwide, EcoOnline's connected suite of SaaS software enables businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, mitigating risk and streamlining operations. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.

