Ecommerce Solutions Provider Doddle Beats Thousands to be Selected by Plug & Play for its Coveted Accelerator Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International ecommerce solutions provider, Doddle, has been accepted into Plug and Play's coveted Accelerator Program in the US. Doddle already works with some of the world's biggest retail names in the UK and Europe including M&S, Amazon, ASOS and SUR and hopes its new partnership with Plug and Play will turbo charge its impact in the US retail market where it launched in January 2019.

With online shopping currently accounting for 10% of all retail sales in the US and click & collect used by 70% of online shoppers in the past six months, Doddle's fully customizable retail technology solutions are in demand and likely to become even more so with the market expected to grow year on year by 15%. The UK-based company's solutions include instant click & collect, in-store and automated returns and ship from store each of which drive valuable efficiencies for retailers and richer and simpler shopping experiences for customers.

Now, thanks to being one of just 30 startups selected from 2000 global applications for Plug and Play's Retail and Brand and Supply Chain & Logistics Accelerator Programs, Doddle's proprietary technology solutions will be showcased to some of the world's biggest retailers.

Plug and Play's innovation platform brings together the world's most forward thinking startups with the world's leading corporations to give startups access to help drive continued expansion of brand creativity and innovation via networking events, creative workshops and private deal sessions.

Will Decker, VP for Brand and Retail for Plug and Play commented: "Plug and Play's Brand & Retail Batch XII is our strongest yet and it's clear our corporate partners are very focused on Delivery as a Service which includes Click & Collect and similar omnichannel logistics challenges that are quickly becoming table stakes.

"That's why we're excited, to welcome Doddle and their innovative approach to seamlessly blending the offline and online shopping experience to the Silicon Valley program. Doddle is slang in the UK for making things simple and that's what stands out for us. This forward thinking brand reimagines issues as opportunities and finds fresh ways of making what has looked complex for years a 'doddle'. They're a breath of fresh air in the ecommerce world and we know there will be a real appetite for what they're offering."

Dan Nevin, CEO of Doddle in the US, said: "Being accepted into the Plug and Play Accelerator Program is a groundbreaking moment for us. We hope that it will pave the way for some exciting conversations with major US players. We're raring to go in the US because we know from our experiences in the UK and Europe that once retailers incorporate our technology into their experience they never look back. It's painless to integrate, reaps dividends in efficiencies and stimulates customer loyalty by creating experiences that are memorable for all the right reasons."

About Doddle

Doddle began as a click and collect service. We're now dedicated to bridging every aspect of online and in-store shopping. Our innovative tech makes shopping simple and rewarding for shoppers, retailers and carriers alike and is trusted by many of the world's leading retailers.

Our tech-enabled delivery ecosystem enables processes like Click & Collect, Pick & Ship and Click & Reserve.

By connecting stock to websites, websites to stores and stock to customers in the most seamless way possible we enable retailers to drive sales and create a market-leading service that attracts customers and builds loyalty.

Doddle is headquartered in London, UK, with teams and partners in Australia, US, Europe and the Middle East.

Solutions.doddle.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

SOURCE Doddle