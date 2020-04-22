Ecolog International and European Prevention Center Join Forces To Accelerate Ecolog's Rapid Screening & Diagnostic Solution (RSD) Roll Out in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

Ecolog plans – in coordination with the respective authorities – to roll out the Eco-Care Solution, in harmony with the upcoming plans in several states to gradually re-open the economy. It is also in discussion with the industrial sector to help increase the productivity and capacity cautiously and with a high degree of care and safety.

The European Prevention Center's outstanding diagnosticians as well as competent laboratory staff would accelerate Ecolog's Eco-Care Solution's roll out. The center is equipped with various types of scanners, ultrasound, x-ray and other required apparatus.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Group CEO of Ecolog International said "Our world is facing an unprecedented health crisis that will mark our collective memory. To overcome this pandemic, not only do we need to leverage science, technology and our resources but also we ought to collaborate and help one another. This cooperation with European Prevention Center will complement our capabilities and strengthen our solution to serve the community."

Prof. Dr. Uwe Nixdorff, the founder of European Prevention Center said: "This cooperation brings together two strong organizations that are determined to assist public and private sectors. By combining our science, expertise and assets, we believe we can help accelerate the efforts to combat the pandemic and provide the much-needed relief and recovery."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157440/Ecolog_EPC.jpg

