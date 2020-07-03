Ecolog Announces Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Eindhoven Airport

- Ecolog in partnership with Pro Health Medical provides travelers and citizens of the Eindhoven region with the opportunity to conduct a COVID-19 test, to receive a PCR-test certificate and to help effectively combat the pandemic

- Ecolog's Rapid Screening & Diagnostics offers a comprehensive and integrated solution, aiming at enhancing customer comfort and public safety

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog Deutschland, part of the Ecolog International Group, a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, environmental solutions, logistics, engineering and construction, and Pro Health Medical - InVitaLab, have announced the opening of a COVID-19 Test Center at the Eindhoven Airport, Luchthavenweg 59. The testing station provides citizens and residents as well as passengers, with the opportunity to perform a COVID-19 q-PCR test with a short turn-around time. This is aimed at providing people with the comfort and peace of mind, whether as they travel or they go about their daily life.