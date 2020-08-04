Ecolog announces the opening of its COVID-19 Walk-In Test Center at Eindhoven Airport

- Ecolog in partnership with Pro Health Medical provides travelers and residents with the opportunity to conduct a RT-PCR test and to receive the results on the same day*.

- Ecolog's Rapid Screening & Diagnostics facility will open as of today and is aimed at enhancing customer comfort and public safety.

- Ecolog's digital interface is set to enhance the customer experience and efficiency of the whole testing process by integrating registration, analytics and logistics all into one digital platform.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecolog Deutschland, part of the Ecolog International Group, a leading global provider of integrated services, rapid response and mobile infrastructure, technology, environmental solutions, logistics, screening and diagnostics, and Pro Health Medical have announced the opening of a COVID-19 Test Center at the Eindhoven Airport, Luchthavenweg 59. The testing station provides travelers, citizens and residents with the ease of access to perform a COVID-19 RT-PCR test and to receive the results electronically on the same day the sample has been taken*.