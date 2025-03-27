EcoFlow Launches RIVER 3 Plus Series: Revolutionizing Portable Power for Outdoor Enthusiasts

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading portable power and renewable solutions company, announces the launch of its latest innovations, the RIVER 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus (Wireless). The RIVER 3 Plus will officially debut on March 27, while the RIVER 3 Plus (Wireless) will be available in May.

Part of the RIVER 3 series, these models set a new standard for portable energy solutions designed for outdoor enthusiasts. While the RIVER 3 Plus offers advanced power and expandability, the RIVER 3 Plus (Wireless) adds extra convenience with wireless features, including an integrated power bank and wireless charging capabilities. With robust functionality and cutting-edge innovation, the RIVER 3 series provides reliable power for diverse scenarios.

Introducing the RIVER 3 Plus

The RIVER 3 Plus is the ultimate companion for those seeking a powerful, portable, and customizable energy solution for outdoor exploration, supporting expandable capacity, versatile power settings, and the fastest charging technology in its category.

Expandable Capacity for Any Scenario

The RIVER 3 Plus features expandable capacity, allowing users to attach external batteries such as the EB300 (286Wh) or EB600 (572Wh), increasing its total capacity to a maximum of 858Wh. The expandable system uses pioneering Pogo Pin technology, enabling batteries to connect wirelessly and secure with clips instead of screws or cables, making upgrades quick and easy. Not only do the EB300 and EB600 enhance capacity, but they also function as standalone power sources with additional input and output, including a 140W USB-C port for high-speed charging. Whether it's powering multiple devices or lightening your travel load, the expandable design adapts easily to growing energy needs.

High Power Output and Innovative X-Boost Technology

Equipped with a 600W rated output, the RIVER 3 Plus is the highest-rated 300Wh capacity power station on the market and can run 90% of household appliances. Thanks to EcoFlow's industry-first X-Boost technology, the power station can handle devices with a maximum output of 1200W, ensuring continuous use for higher-wattage appliances like coffee makers, hairdryers, and rice cookers. Unlike other power stations that can only manage brief startup surges, the RIVER 3 Plus can maintain consistent output for 21 minutes for devices requiring up to 1200W, enough to boil a cup of water or dry hair.

Fastest Charging Speeds in Its Class

RIVER 3 Plus sets a new benchmark in charging speed with EcoFlow's X-Stream technology. It recharges from 0-100% in just 1 hour via AC outlets, providing the flexibility to charge fully while packing for a trip. In addition, its enhanced 220W solar input allows the power station to recharge in 1.5 hours using compatible solar panels, bolstering its versatility in outdoor or remote applications. With compatibility for car and generator charging, the RIVER 3 Plus offers efficient power solutions wherever you go. Importantly, it uses advanced full-tab battery technology and trickle charging to prevent cell damage, allowing users to enjoy fast charging with complete peace of mind.

Comprehensive UPS Solution

RIVER 3 Plus delivers protection and reliability for precision equipment with its <10ms auto-switching UPS (uninterruptible power supply) feature. This ensures uninterrupted operation for critical devices like health devices, computers, or communication tools during power outages or fluctuations. Its advanced design also minimizes noise and balances output performance for consistent and reliable use.

Exceptional Energy Efficiency for Light Appliances

By implementing cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials, the RIVER 3 Plus is highly efficient for light-wattage appliances, such as Wi-Fi routers, lights, and fans. It achieves up to two times longer runtime compared to other 300Wh power stations, extending operation for up to 16 additional hours on essential devices. This breakthrough enables longer trips, unparalleled convenience, and superior energy conservation for home backup needs or extended outdoor use.

Compact, Lightweight Design

Despite its powerful performance, the RIVER 3 Plus is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry and store. The design minimizes heat loss and requires less cooling space, ensuring portability without sacrificing functionality. Whether it's for home use or tucked into the back of a car for a weekend camping trip, the RIVER 3 Plus is convenient, efficient, and effortlessly portable.

RIVER 3 Plus (Wireless): Convenience Meets Portability

The RIVER 3 Plus Wireless takes everything the RIVER 3 Plus offers and introduces additional features for even greater versatility. Offering wireless charging via an integrated 5000mAh power bank, the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless provides seamless backup during short trips like hiking, commuting, or fishing. The modular design allows for flexible capacity extensions with extra batteries, just like the RIVER 3 Plus, ensuring that users can match their specific requirements, whether for home backup, remote work, or mobile energy. With its sleek integrated design and wireless functionality, the RIVER 3 Plus Wireless is ready to adapt to any adventure.

Availability and Pricing

The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus will be available starting March 27 on the EcoFlow website and Amazon . The pricing is as follows:

RIVER 3 Plus: €299

EB300 Battery (286Wh): €249

EB600 Battery (572Wh): €349

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions – Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough – for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors, or on the go. With headquarters in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 5 million users in 140 markets worldwide.

