EcoCharge® and Balancell Partner to Drive Energy Efficiency in Africa with Advanced and Stable Charging Technologies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two advanced energy solutions companies are announcing a multi-year partnership to support the growing demand for reliable and efficient charging solutions across the African market. The IDEAL Industries, Inc. brand EcoCharge by Enatel®, a global leader in battery charging technologies, is supplying charging technology to Balancell, a cutting-edge battery manufacturer and energy supplier.

Empowering Africa's Energy Transition

Africa is experiencing a dynamic shift toward sustainable energy and electric mobility. Global banks and investors funded $76.04 billion in solar, hydropower, and wind projects across Africa from 2012 to 2021. The investments supported renewable energy developments like Kenya's Lake Turkana Wind Power Project, a $1.095 billion wind farm that boosted their total electricity supply by 13%. Electrification is also rising; Africa's electric vehicle market is expected to nearly double between 2021 and 2027.

However, more work remains. Africa attracts less than 5% of the world's energy investments, using only 11% of its hydropower potential and 0.01% of its wind potential. Over 40% of Africans still lack access to electricity.

To advance battery charging solutions in Africa, Balancell will leverage charging technologies from EcoCharge to electrify the African material handling fleet. This initiative will help reduce CO2 emissions and enhance charging efficiency.

"We are thrilled to be part of the renewable energy transition in Africa," said Enatel General Manager Mike Clifford. "By partnering with Balancell, we are matching a leading-edge battery design with an advanced charger. We're confident this winning combination will help our customers achieve faster charging, less energy waste, and higher performance."

Partnering for Growth and Sustainability

Under the agreement, EcoCharge will supply Balancell with a range of chargers that meet the challenging needs of the African market, such as unstable electrical grids and harsh environments. These advanced chargers will be integrated into Balancell's advanced industrial batteries, providing the perfect match for optimal energy management and control.

"Partnering with EcoCharge allows us to offer our customers superior charging solutions that are both innovative and sustainable," said Paul Osborne, Director and Chief Financial Officer of Balancell. "This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive energy solutions that support Africa's transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy sources."

Driving Innovation

EcoCharge chargers are known for their durability, efficiency, and adaptability, making them suitable for deployment in diverse and sometimes challenging environments across Africa. This partnership with Balancell not only strengthens the product offerings available to the African market but also underscores the EcoCharge commitment to continued innovation and investment in sustainable energy solutions.

To learn more about the transition to sustainable energy, visit: https://www.EcoCharge.net/

About EcoCharge®

EcoCharge leads the battery charging market with a range of high-quality products, including single phase chargers, three phase chargers and BMM's. They are designed and manufactured in New Zealand to ISO9001 standards and carry global compliance marks.

About Enatel®

Enatel is a world leader in power conversion and battery charging technology based in Christchurch, New Zealand. The company specializes in developing high-efficiency and sustainable charging solutions for a variety of applications.

To learn more about the transition to sustainable energy, visit: https://www.enatel.net/

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified 108-year-old family-owned business that designs and manufactures superior products for the electrical, power management and industrial charging industries.

For more information, visit www.idealindustries.com .