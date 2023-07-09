Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 kicks off in southwest China

GUIYANG, China, July 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com

China's only national-level global forum focusing on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023, kicked off on Saturday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo: Courtesy of Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023.

This year's event, themed "Pursuing modernization of harmony between humanity and nature -- promoting green and low-carbon development," attracts over 2,500 participants with both online and offline activities.

Themed sub-forums, exhibitions on the latest techniques, products and technologies in green and low-carbon industries, as well as business promotion activities, will be held during the two-day event.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 11 sessions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149864/1.jpg

SOURCE Huanqiu.com