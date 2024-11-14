Eco-documentary A Chorus of Frogs officially launched

NANJING, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the ecological documentary A Chorus of Frogs produced by Nanjing Newspaper Media Group was officially launched. The film told the story of Wang Ningjing, a post-95s Nanjing girl, who returned to the countryside to find the Chinese immaculate treefrog and shoot a documentary.

https://youtu.be/V8aI9PIFalA?si=Mcc6iP5FeAk3Y8OF

Wang Ningjing, the post-95s generation from Nanjing, is currently studying wildlife filmmaking in the UK. Professor Borzée Amaël from Nanjing Forestry University, who grew up in Madagascar, has been researching treefrogs over ten years.

Unlike most girls who like fairy tales, Wang has been passionate about creature and nature since childhood. Nanjing Hongshan Forest Zoo, not far from her home, was a place she often visited as a child.

"I see one. Is that it？……That one on the wheat. So beautiful!" The species' breeding season is May and June. During this period, Professor Amaël conducted regular field surveys to locate populations of the treefrog, known for its unique calls that can be heard from a distance. The documentary began with Wang listening to the calls of the treefrog in the fields at night.

A Chorus of Frogs is positioned as an ecological and humanistic documentary. By following Wang Ningjing and Amer to explore the traces of the Chinese immaculate treefrog, it vividly tells the story of people and frogs.

Chinese path to modernization has the distinctive features of respecting nature, following its laws and protect it as well as promoting harmony between humans and nature. The harmonious coexistence between human and the environment is important not only to China but to the world as well.

Where does the Chinese immaculate treefrog go? I believe everyone will find their own answer after watching.

Nanjing Newspaper Media Group, a state-owned media group in Nanjing City, was established on December 17, 2002 with the approval from the National Press and Publication Administration. In recent years, the group has seized strategic opportunities for media convergence to develop a new type of mainstream media based on the Internet. Fully committed to mobile first, it has accelerated the establishment of all-media communication system. The group's flagship brand, Zijinshan Video, focuses on short video creation, particularly the production of documentaries. It currently has more than 65 million followers across all platforms.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8aI9PIFalA