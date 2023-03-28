Eco-conscious luxury home fragrance brand Aluxury, extends its range

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluxury, a leading British luxury home fragrance brand, is delighted to announce the launch of a new luxury black aluminium finish for its popular Nebula Waterless Oil Diffuser. This new design adds an elegant touch to the already sophisticated diffuser, making it a stunning addition to any home.

Nebula electronic rechargeable oil diffuser - black edition

The Nebula electronic oil diffuser , known for its waterless technology, provides an efficient and mess-free way to enjoy Aluxury's essential oil blends. With a rechargeable battery offering up to 120 hours of use and an impressive 80㎡ coverage, the portable Nebula oil diffuser combines convenience, style, and performance. The new luxury black aluminium finish enhances the diffuser's aesthetics, making it a statement piece in any living space.

Alongside the launch of this new design, Aluxury is proud to highlight its collection of six exquisite essential oil blends: Harmonious, Nostalgia, Odyssey, Pyrus, Edulis, and Avalon. Each blend is crafted using a selection of top, middle, and base notes, offering unique scent profiles and well-being benefits. From calming and therapeutic to energising and revitalising, these essential oil blends are the perfect complement to the Nebula diffuser.

Aluxury's commitment to sustainability and well-being is evident in its range of products, which includes candles, reed diffusers, wax melts, and essential oils, all vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. The brand's eco-friendly approach extends to its packaging, using FSC-approved, plastic-free materials.

Customers can now purchase the new luxury black aluminium Nebula Diffuser alongside the Aluxury essential oil blend collection, elevating the ambience and well-being in their homes. Discover the world of Aluxury today and experience the perfect blend of luxury, sustainability, and well-being.

About Aluxury: Aluxury is a British luxury home fragrance brand that offers a range of candles, reed diffusers, essential oil blends, wax melts, and accessories. Committed to sustainability and well-being, Aluxury's products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and packaged in eco-friendly materials. Aluxury supports mental health initiatives, tree planting, and ocean plastic reduction efforts with every purchase.

