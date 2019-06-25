ECi Software Solutions Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its SMB-centric Suite of ERP Solutions

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all solution for all verticals, ECi provides vertical- or industry-specific ERP solutions through a unique combination of ECi M1, JobBOSS, Macola Software, and MAX ERP solutions that are focused on discrete manufacturing for SMBs," said Sankara Narayanan, industry analyst. "It is especially competitive in the fields of job shops, custom and mixed mode, and 'to-order' discrete manufacturing such as engineer-to-order, make-to-order, assemble-to-order, and configure-to-order."

Competing market solutions have something for every type of manufacturer, which means they require heavy customization. ECi, meanwhile, has devised a product strategy for every single product line wherein it identifies the industry and even the manufacturer that its solutions are best suited to and not where it has been sold to in the past. Its module-based approach not only allows manufacturers to create a solution that suits their current business needs but also positions them to grow quickly, and scale their model as their businesses evolve in line with emerging market trends.

In addition to the industry-specific ERP software solutions, ECi offers a horizontal set of cross-vertical business apps such as customer relationship management (CRM), sales analytics, mobile apps, payment processing, and eCommerce. ECi's quote-to-cash ERP solutions cover all manufacturing stages including quoting, order processing, advanced scheduling, inventory, payroll, accounting, quality management, data collection, electronic data interchange (EDI), and mobile applications. With ECi's products, manufacturers can oversee business functions completely, as well as streamline business process management from one place. In addition, drill-down dashboards and customized reports deliver real-time overview of a business so that ECi's customers can analyze profitability by job or by customer.

"ECi's knowledge and domain experience in manufacturing and implementing its ERP as a scalable model help customers meet the demands of a global marketplace. Its comprehensive product and service value also includes education, training, and customer mentoring to help clients effectively use its products," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Its robust and continusouly expanding portfolio of products and customers is expected to further strengthen its position in the North American market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a product to suit market and client needs. The award lauds the price competitiveness, features, ease of product use, and the service effectiveness of the recipient company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ECi Software Solutions

ECi Software Solutions provides industry-specific business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based technologies. For 30+ years, ECi has served small to medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction, and field service organizations. Privately held, ECi is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com, visit www.ECiSolutions.com or call (800) 959-3367.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

