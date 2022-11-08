EchoStar Mobile Announces Commercial Availability of Pan-European LoRa®-enabled Internet of Things Network

Turn-key solution for real-time, bi-directional device connectivity now available across Europe

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EchoStar Mobile Limited , an agile, innovative mobile satellite services provider and subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS), announced commercial availability of its pan-European LoRa®-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) network. Operating in EchoStar Mobile's licensed S-band spectrum from the EchoStar XXI satellite, the network spans Europe, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom with LoRa®-enabled connectivity, ideal for monitoring mobile assets and widely distributed sites in the agriculture, energy, utility, environmental, and transport and logistics sectors. To power the solution, EchoStar Mobile offers a multi-transport satellite-terrestrial module (model number EM2050) that enables seamless roaming across S-band and terrestrial LoRa® networks.

"Following a successful early adopter program with dozens of partners, our LoRa®-enabled network is now open for business, enabling real-time, bi-directional connectivity for devices and sites across Europe," said Telemaco Melia, vice president and general manager of EchoStar Mobile. "For ecosystem partners, including device manufacturers, platform providers, integrators and enterprises, the Internet of Things (IoT) is no longer constrained by cumbersome roaming agreements, patchworked networks or hard-to-reach locations. Ubiquitious IoT connectivity is within reach and operational, today, with EchoStar Mobile."

Standing for "Long Range," LoRa® is a low-power networking protocol used to connect battery-powered devices, making it especially suitable for IoT applications.

Find out more about the EchoStar Mobile pan-European LoRa® network here.

About EchoStar Mobile

EchoStar Mobile Limited is an agile, innovative mobile satellite services provider that seeks to provide organisations with better value, productivity, and operational safety via its market disruptive approach to connectivity solutions.

EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, is an Irish company with commercial operations headquarters based in the UK, a data centre in Griesheim, Germany, and a converged satellite and terrestrial network covering the UK, Europe and Scandinavia. For further information, visit www.EchoStarMobile.com .

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.EchoStar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

