Echosens and Boehringer Ingelheim Expand Long-Standing Collaboration to Accelerate Progress in MASH Diagnosis and Care

PARIS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) emerges as one of the most dangerous and underdiagnosed drivers of liver failure—affecting more than 250 million people worldwide—Echosens, the leader in non-invasive liver diagnostics, and Boehringer Ingelheim, a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership to change the trajectory of the disease by moving beyond clinical trials to focus on early detection, diagnosis, and access to care.

Courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim

By combining their diagnostic and therapeutic expertise, Echosens and Boehringer Ingelheim aim to help close persistent gaps in awareness, real-world evidence, and clinical adoption. This next phase of partnership will include:

Raising awareness of MASH among patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about the urgent need for early screening and diagnosis.

among patients, healthcare professionals, and policymakers about the urgent need for early screening and diagnosis. Encouraging the adoption of streamlined care pathways by fostering collaboration across healthcare organizations and medical specialties.

by fostering collaboration across healthcare organizations and medical specialties. Expanding awareness and access to non-invasive technologies (NITs), including scientific collaborations to generate evidence relating to NITs in the care of people living with MASH.

"For too long, serious liver diseases like MASH have gone under the radar—but with MASH rates soaring alongside the global obesity epidemic, it's time to tackle liver disease head on," said Sandy Sommer, Head of the Therapeutic Area for Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic at Boehringer Ingelheim. "Obesity and MASH are deeply interconnected chronic diseases that no organization can tackle alone. At Boehringer, we're committed to being part of the solution, and the expansion of our partnership with Echosens is one we're particularly excited about. We look forward to working together to drive transformative change in metabolic health for patients, doctors, and healthcare systems worldwide."

MASH is a chronic disease that results from excess fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver. It is more common in people living with obesity and, left untreated, can lead to scarring, cirrhosis, and liver failure. Because the disease is often silent in its early stages, it is estimated that fewer than one in five people with MASH are formally diagnosed, underscoring the urgent need for scalable and non-invasive tools to screen these patients and support them with ongoing care.

FibroScan®, Echosens' non-invasive liver assessment technology, has played a critical role in Boehringer Ingelheim's liver disease research and continues to support two ongoing Survodutide Phase III trials by screening and monitoring patients; as a non-invasive test, FibroScan® offers a fast, painless, cost-effective, and scalable alternative to liver biopsy. Survodutide combines GLP-1 and glucagon receptor agonists as a novel potential treatment for MASH and associated metabolic conditions like obesity.

Survodutide is part of Boehringer Ingelheim's research and development portfolio in the cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disease areas. Survodutide is licensed to Boehringer Ingelheim from Zealand Pharma, with Boehringer solely responsible for development and commercialization globally.

"We are excited to expand our collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, whose innovative approach has the potential to further advance the treatment landscape for MASH," said Dominique Legros, CEO of Echosens. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to support the global liver disease community by enabling smarter clinical trials and broader access to non-invasive diagnostic tools. We are proud to collaborate with Boehringer Ingelheim and welcome them into our shared mission to improve liver health outcomes."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by more than 5,384 peer-reviewed publications and 218 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/



About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry's top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370966/5336318/Logo_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706760/Boehringer_Collab_Tile_Accent_Green.jpg