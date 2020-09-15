Echosec Systems Breaks Through the Digital Risk Protection Market with 24/7 Asset Monitoring

Users can now input their organization's unique digital assets such as email and IP addresses into the Echosec Systems risk portal. The Platform then intelligently monitors a diverse range of open, deep, and dark web sources 24/7 for digital risk indicators, separating new matches as soon as they're posted online.

The asset monitoring system addresses new gaps in the digital risk protection market, which is becoming increasingly differentiated from traditional threat intelligence.

"Traditionally, security and threat intelligence tooling has been about empowering individual users," said Michael Raypold, Echosec Systems' CTO. "We took a different approach, allowing team members to coordinate with fine-grained usage permissions and a shared inbox to achieve their intelligence goals more quickly and collaboratively. This is necessary as security initiatives now tend to cross into an organization's non-security departments such as marketing and compliance."

Machine learning capabilities enable users to spend less time eliminating false positives and contextualizing results. The system automatically classifies and ranks results within eight threat categories, including PII, data disclosure, and identity hate.

The asset monitoring system and risk portal will be available to all Echosec Systems clients on September 16th, 2020.

To attend the live asset monitoring feature release, visit: https://info.echosec.net/asset-monitoring .

About Echosec Systems Ltd.

Echosec Systems delivers intuitive data gathering solutions for threat intelligence. Security and intelligence teams trust Echosec Systems to provide critical layers of information from difficult-to-access data sources, providing real-time context to keep people and organizations safe. The Echosec Systems Platform aggregates and filters public content from hundreds of sources, including social media and the deep and dark web, giving users instant visibility into digital and real-world threats affecting their organization.

