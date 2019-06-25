ECH Announces Intention to Demerge Group of Companies

Independent Management and New Corporate Advisers Will Reinforce Reputation at the Forefront of the Global Cannabis Industry

ECH Media & Data and ECH Medical Will Pursue Two Very Distinct Growth Strategies

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECH (European Cannabis Holdings), the London based group of companies with a fundamental anchor in the global cannabis market, intends to demerge its operating companies and roll out two separate holding companies with a new management team and stand-alone growth strategy for each.

Jeremy Edelman, Chairman, commented: "Our investment and incubation model has proved to be highly successful over the last 18 months. We put this down to a genuine understanding of cannabis and emerging markets, clarity of vision, strong strategic execution and an exceptionally talented team. This industry is now maturing and opening up at pace, so we are proud to announce this demerger which ensures independence and integrity across two distinctly different propositions."

The company has engaged a new advisory team of Strand Hanson, Hill Dickinson and PKF to support and advise on the demerger and associated future transactions.

ECH MEDIA & DATA

This new company will focus on delivering the industry's only truly global offering across data, intelligence, consultancy and networking.

The following brands will form the key pillars of growth:

Prohibition Partners , the world's leading provider of data and intelligence for the cannabis industry

, the world's leading provider of data and intelligence for the cannabis industry Cannabis Europa , the highly respected conference series that is widely attended by governments, regulators and investors

, the highly respected conference series that is widely attended by governments, regulators and investors European Cannabis Week, the influential business platform and event that will see thousands of global industry figures convene in London every June

The company will be headquartered in London, UK, with the tech & data team in Dublin, Ireland and the consultancy & regulatory affairs team in Barcelona, Spain.

Leadership will consist of Jeremy Edelman (Chairman), Stephen Murphy (CEO) and Daragh Anglim (MD, Prohibition Partners). Cannabis Europa and European Cannabis Week are joint ventures.

ECH MEDICAL

A new medical holding company will take a comprehensive approach to improving access to medical cannabis for eligible patients around Europe by providing key infrastructure and educational services.

It will include the following subsidiaries:

The Medical Cannabis Clinics , the UK's first chain of private clinics, which will also be rolled out across other European countries later this year

, the UK's first chain of private clinics, which will also be rolled out across other European countries later this year The Academy of Medical Cannabis , the online learning platform for healthcare professionals, with a growing presence around the world including UK, Ireland , France , Brazil and New Zealand

, the online learning platform for healthcare professionals, with a growing presence around the world including UK, , , and Astral Health, the gateway to the European cannabis market, with import licenses in place or being finalised across multiple jurisdictions

Dean Friday, previously ECH's CFO, will take the reigns as CEO and will be joined on the leadership team by Prof. Mike Barnes (Chairman), Hannah Simon (COO), Jonathan Nadler (MD, Academy), Robert Whitehouse (MD, Astral) and Richard North (MD, Clinics). New Country Managers are being recruited at present for key European markets.

Hannah Deacon, the tireless campaigner for UK access to medical cannabis for her young son Alfie Dingley and other children, will be Patient Advocacy Specialist.

The wider medical and scientific team includes Dr David Mc Dowell, Dr Elizabeth Iveson, Dr Dani Gordon, and Dr Leon Barron as well as a number of highly respected specialist physicians in the UK and general practitioners across Europe.

