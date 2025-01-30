ebm-papst Inc. Chooses Omada as IGA Provider

Global leader of fan and motor manufacturing will update its IGA and shift to the cloud

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), announced today that ebm-papst Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of fans and motors, will use Omada Identity Cloud and the Accelerator Package for its IGA needs.

After evaluating other competing solutions, ebm-papst chose Omada – in part for its strong European presence and strong customer base. Omada's award-winning identity offering gives customers a mature, enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service solution with a full set of IGA features. The Omada Accelerator Package empowers customers to successfully switch key systems to Omada's cloud-based IGA solution.

For over 60 years, ebm-papst has tackled customers' most difficult air moving challenges. They recently realized that they needed to tackle their own challenge: modern IGA. Omada's technology, expertise and deep customer bench met these requirements, and they look forward to running a cloud-native and full-featured IGA solution.

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with an industry leader such as ebm-papst on their identity journey. With ebm-papst's incredible range of products and high standards for engineering and quality Omada will deliver innovation at scale from rapid implementation, low cost of ownership and advanced AI capabilities to drive efficiency and automation."

About Omada

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk and maximize operational efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada specializes in delivering innovative identity management solutions for complex hybrid environments, based on a proven best practice process framework and streamlined deployment approach. For more information, go to omadaidentity.com.