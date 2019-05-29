eBay.co.uk Reveals One in Six Brits Fake Interest in Hobbies for Love

LONDON, May 29, 2019 As we approach mini break season, eBay.co.uk has revealed that one in six Brits (15.6%) have pretended to like outdoor activities or invested in new gear to impress a new love. So, it's no wonder there's trouble in paradise with a staggering one in five (21%) either rowing with their partner after an activity holiday or about the clutter their hobby causes.

The online marketplace also found that nearly one in seven (13%) Brits have been encouraged by a new partner to go on an activity holiday that they wouldn't usually go on, with Londoners (19%) the most likely to have 'all the gear but no idea' as they escape city life and embrace the great outdoors for a break away.

However, with tents fetching as much as £2,000 and mountain bikes selling for between £10 and £10,000, holiday-making Brits hoping to avoid a break-up over their mini break can head to eBay.co.uk to trade in the trappings of mini breaks past and upgrade to the holidays they really want.

Nikin Patel, Director of Consumer Selling at eBay.co.uk says: "People think that successful couples need to share common interests, but clearly, pretending to be a lover of the great outdoors can be (literally) an uphill struggle if you'd rather be relaxing in a spa or in a beach club this weekend. And with Brits making 2.7x more money when selling on eBay, they can cash in on their differences to upgrade to a holiday that will make both partners happy this bank holiday."

About eBay:

eBay was the first online marketplace. Today, it's a household name. A regular feature in lists of best loved brands, it connects millions of buyers and sellers, helping customers to find the item they're looking for from its 1.1 billion listings. With 180 million buyers in 190 markets, trade is fast. The UK website sells a car part every second, and last year the online marketplace saw must-have items like LEGO Harry Potter flying off the virtual shelves every ten seconds.

This incredible interest directly benefits the small businesses who trade on eBay, giving them access to an audience once unthinkable for a small shop on the high street. Throughout its history, eBay has helped many thousands of small businesses to succeed. Small British firms regularly rank in the top five grossing sellers on eBay.co.uk's biggest trading days like Black Friday, and over one thousand British sellers who started with a shop on eBay are now running million-pound businesses, providing jobs to people in their communities.

By partnering with sellers in this way, eBay.co.uk has helped hundreds of thousands of British entrepreneurs over its 23-year history. As a hub of retail in the UK, the marketplace also continues to welcome top brands to the site – including Curry's, Halfords, GoPro, Canon and more.

eBay also makes it easy for customers to give to charitable organisations. Using eBay for Charity, sellers can donate a portion of their sales and buyers can shop while supporting their favourite causes – adding to the funds that eBay.co.uk has raised for UK charities to date.

Did you know?

- eBay has 180 million active buyers around the world

- In the UK, eBay serves 25m Brits a month

Social media

SOURCE eBay.co.uk