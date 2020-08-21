Eat Out to Help Out scheme set to attract 22 million people with local retailers benefitting from increased footfall, according to a GlobalData survey

- 22 million people, representing 40.6% of UK consumers, have used or plan to use the Eat Out to Help Out scheme*

- 76.6% of consumers have used or plan to use the scheme during the daytime when shops will be open, boosting footfall

- Despite this, UK offline non-food spend will plummet 25.2% this year, according to GlobalData forecasts

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 22 million people, representing 40.6% of UK consumers, have used or plan to use the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme, according to a survey by leading data and analytics company GlobalData. Driven by under 35s*, the increased number of people venturing out because of the scheme is set to benefit desperate retailers, even though consumer concern around COVID-19 remains high. However, despite this much needed boost, UK offline non-food spend is set to plummet 25.2% versus last year.