East India Company Bullion Presents the #NHSHeroes Silver Charity Coin - Dedicated to Britain's NHS Heroes

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The East India Company Bullion Ltd in partnership with the Treasury of the Government of St Helena are pleased to announce the release of the official 2020 #nhsheroes 1oz Fine Silver coin. Fully approved by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this £5 silver coin is dedicated to Britain's NHS Heroes in recognition of their outstanding courage and bravery demonstrated throughout the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. At a time in history when the world has been faced with possibly the greatest threat in a generation, the love, care, compassion, and strength shown by our heroic NHS Staff, key workers and volunteers across Britain has been astonishing. 100% profit from every coin sold will be donated to NHS Charites Together Coronavirus Appeal. (https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/)

The 2020 #nhsheroes silver coin design features a heart filled with the Union Jack and with the words #nhsheroes – the first time a hashtag has appeared on a coin. Surrounding the edge of the coin are the words Love, Care, Compassion, Strength – qualities that symbolise and capture the character of our NHS Heroes. The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the face value of the coin and date. Each #nhsheroes silver coin contains 1oz of 99% pure silver.

Speaking from his home in London, Chairman and Managing Director of The East India Company, Sanjiv Mehta said "This coin is dedicated to every NHS Staff member and volunteer who has put their lives on the line during this incredibly frightening time. It has been created to recognise those people and celebrate their bravery and to demonstrate our heartfelt thanks to each of them. Donating 100% of the profit from each coin purchased to these important charities is our way to give something back in return for their sacrifice".

The Governor of St Helena, Dr Philip Rushbrook sent the following message from the Island of St Helena "I'm pleased this coin is recognising the tremendous work of the doctors and nurses in the NHS. I would also like to take this opportunity to honour the medical staff, St Helena Government, UK Government and many other people on St Helena who have also been preparing for the battle against the COVID-19 virus at this deeply concerning time.'"

Available now to order from https://nhsheroescoin.theeastindiacompany.com/ at £24.95 (plus P&P).

SOURCE The East India Company