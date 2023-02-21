Earth Augers Market Worth USD 2.18 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Market Research Report by Arizton

21 Feb, 2023, 16:21 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global earth augers market will grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028. Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies for agriculture equipment. These technologies help enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of farm machines. One ground-breaking innovation in garden and lawn care equipment is the introduction of autonomous brushless earth auger equipment. Hence, constant efforts to develop new features and technology for earth augers are expected to create new opportunities for expanding the earth auger market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increase in government initiatives in developing countries for agricultural subsidies investment for farm machinery and power equipment are boosting the production growth of earth auger, thereby providing significant growth opportunities to earth auger in the market. The growth is also attributable to the increasing demand for electric corded augers from industries such as the agriculture industry, horticulture, plantation, indoor gardens, and others. Furthermore, the rising popularity of various sports stadiums, and government initiatives and investments in the construction of golf courses and other sports fields, are expected to drive demand for the electric corded auger market. In March 2022, the councilor of Ottawa announced a ban on the sale of gas-powered equipment. Following this ban, the councilor of Toronto City is also planning to impose a ban on gas-powered equipment. Hence, such government initiatives are expected to boost the demand for Battery-Powered earth augers in the market.
Several research institutions and market vendors have increased their investments in robotic technology. Although this technology requires high initial investments, end-users can perform their tasks quickly and efficiently. The US is one of the largest markets for investments in robotics technology. With technological advances, vendors are adding advanced features to the earth auger, which can make the drilling process autonomous. Hence, the market's growth is expected to increase in the upcoming years.
Global Earth Augers Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 2.18 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 1.68 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
4.5 %
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Product, Fuel Type, End-User, Start Type, Auger Bit Size, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Countries
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, Australia, Japan, India, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa
|
Key Vendors
|
ECHO, Honda Motor Company, KUBOTA Corporation, CANGZHOU Great Garden Machinery Co. Ltd, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, STIHL, Techtronic Industries, Woods, Makita, DR Power Equipment, Bobcat Company, Earthquake, Eskimo, ION Ice Fishing, Einhell Germany AG, Emak S.p.A, METL Southland, Hegde Agrotech, SUMEC Group Corp., Maax Engineering, YungChi Y.C. Industrial Co., RABAUD, SELVATICI SRL, Auston Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd, and BLUE BIRD INDUSTRIES FABBRICA MOTORI S.R.L.
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Evolution New Technologies in Augers
· Government Subsidies for The Agriculture Industry
· Rising Need for Drilling and Boring
|
Recent Developments
- In 2022, Kubota launched the PD10 Series Post Hole Digger, which is attached to subcompact utility tractors. These auger units offer a 30″ auger length and come up with various types of bit inches 6″, 9″, & 12″ augers. PD10 auger with cast steel fishtail end for faster hole starting and quick piloting. Landscapers, farmers, rental yards, contractors, ranchers, and homeowners will find that the PD10 meets their general duty applications and needs.
- In 2020, Einhell, an outdoor power equipment manufacturer, announced the launch of a new GP-EA 18/150 Li BL-Solo cordless earth auger. These auger features include a Brushless motor - more power and longer runtime, weather resistance, and a metal frame, which provides maximum stability and torsional stiffness.
- In December 2021, Stanley Black & Decker acquired an 80% stake in MTD Holding Inc., a vendor of outdoor power equipment, for a value of over $1.6 billion.
- In December 2021, Stanley Black & Decker also acquired Excel Industries to expand in the turf equipment category. This provided the company access to other excel industry brands, including BigDog and Hustler Turf Equipment.
- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) made a large acquisition in Q3 2019 by purchasing Genesis, Paladin, and Pengo attachments brands from New York-based private equity firm KPS Capital Partners for $690 million. Paladin and Pengo are one of the largest manufacturers of earth augers and other related wear parts.
Why Should You Buy The Report?
- To enhance the credibility of your strategies
- Refine your business plan & growth
- Analysis of competitor's performance
Key Vendors
- ECHO
- Honda Motor Company
- KUBOTA Corporation
- CANGZHOU Great Garden Machinery Co. Ltd
- Stanley Black & Decker
- The Toro Company
- STIHL
- Techtronic Industries
- Woods
- Makita
- DR Power Equipment
- Bobcat Company
- Earthquake
- Eskimo
- ION Ice Fishing
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak S.p.A
- METL Southland
- Hegde Agrotech
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Maax Engineering
- YungChi Y.C. Industrial Co.
- RABAUD
- SELVATICI SRL
- Auston Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd
- BLUE BIRD INDUSTRIES FABBRICA MOTORI S.R.L.
Market Segmentation
Product
- Portable Earth Augers
- Front Type Earth Augers
- Rear Type Earth Augers
Fuel Type
- Gas-Powered
- Battery-Powered
- Electric Corded
End-User
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Mining
- Others
Start Type
- Recoil Start
- Trigger Start
Auger Bit Size
- <4-Inches
- 4-9inches
- >9 Inches
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- TheUK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The Rest of Europe
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- India
- The Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- The Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- South Africa
