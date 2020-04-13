Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Fresh Food Packaging Market - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.

According to the recent report "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Aluminum, Paper, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Cans), Application and Region - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Fresh Food Packaging Market size is expected to grow from USD 79.9 billion in 2020 to USD 94.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The major factor driving market growth include the increasing demand for fresh food products from the emerging economies.

Polypropylene is the largest material segment of the fresh food packaging market.

Polypropylene is the largest type of material used in the fresh food packaging market. This material is not affected by changes in humidity and has moderate permeability to gases and odors and a higher barrier to water vapor. These properties enable the use of polypropylene in the production of a wide variety of food & beverage packaging solutions. Polypropylene generally has a high melting point, making it particularly suitable for food packaging products that are used in microwaves or cleaned in dishwashers.

The converted roll stock segment is the largest pack type used in the fresh food packaging market.

Amongst the various types of pack types available in the fresh food packaging market, converted roll stock is the largest and the fastest-growing segment. Converted roll stock is used widely in the form of bags, pouches, and sachets, among others. It provides a faster packaging process as more packages are produced per minute using roll stock on a form-fill-seal machine compared to other packaging methods. Also, it is suitable for aseptic processing as the materials can be sterilized more easily through a peroxide bath. All these factors are driving the demand for converted roll stock in the market.

Meat product is the largest application of the fresh food packaging market.

Amongst the various applications of the fresh food packaging market, meat product is the largest and the fastest-growing segment. Packaging protects meat products during processing, storage, and distribution. The aim of any packaging system for fresh meat foods is to prevent or delay undesirable changes in appearance, flavor, odor, and texture. For meat products, converted roll stock is the largest pack type as it can take any shape and size.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global fresh food packaging market during the forecast period.

APAC is the largest fresh food packaging market, both in terms of value and volume. The market in the region includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC. The growth of the market in this region is mainly due to the increasing demand for packed food products. The e-commerce platform in the fresh food industry has gained significant acceptance, thereby increasing the demand for fresh food packaging.

Amcor PLC (Australia), International Paper Company (US), WestRock Company (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Coveris (Vienna), Dupont (US), DS Smith PLC (UK), Mondi PLC (South Africa) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (US) are the leading fresh food packaging manufacturers, globally.

