Eagle Point Software Partners with SOLIDX to Expand Reach in the UK Market Brings Pinnacle Series to SOLIDWORKS Users in the UK

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series Learning Management System and eLearning Solution announced its recent partnership with SOLIDX, a UK based provider of SOLIDWORKS and the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systèmes.

This strategic partnership between Eagle Point Software and SOLIDX delivers on both companies' commitment to equip their clients with cutting-edge technology solutions. With SOLIDX's extensive expertise in implementing advanced engineering and design software solutions to manufacturers across various sectors, this partnership will greatly enhance Eagle Point Software's presence in the UK market.

"Eagle Point Software is excited to partner with SOLIDX to provide our innovative learning and development solutions to a wider audience in the UK," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "SOLIDX's reputation for excellence and their deep understanding of the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platforms make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we aim to empower manufacturing businesses in the UK with the tools they need to streamline their design and engineering processes."

"We are excited to join forces with Eagle Point Software to deliver even greater value to our customers," said Guy Morris, Co-Founder of SOLIDX. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with best-in-class software solutions that drive innovation and competitiveness. Together, we look forward to helping SOLIDWORKS users in the UK unlock their full learning potential with Pinnacle Series."

Pinnacle Series is an AEC and manufacturing learning management system with a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

About Eagle Point

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392, LinkedIn, YouTube.

ABOUT SOLIDX

SOLIDX Delivers Cutting-Edge SOLIDWORKS & 3DEXPERIENCE Solutions to the UK Design & Manufacturing Sector.

With a combined experience of over 75 years, the founding members bring wealth of expertise in helping customers across abroad range of industries get the most out of SOLIDWORKS.

At SOLIDX, transparency, flexibility, and exceptional customer service are at the core of the companies' activities, striving to simplifying their clients' lives and ensuring they get the most out of their software investment.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2001790/Eagle_Point_Software_New_Logo.jpg