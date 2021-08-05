Eagle Eye Solutions Recognised in Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 Report by Independent Research Firm

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Eye Solutions, a global marketing technology company that helps retailers create one-to-one customer connections, announced its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 Report. The Company is listed in the midsize grouping ($15M to $60M annual category revenue). Eagle Eye Solutions is included in both the loyalty standalone and loyalty embedded functionality segments with the grocery, retail, and hospitality vendor market focuses.

The report cites three essentials for businesses looking to improve their promotions and offer management:

Stand out from your competitors, personalize every offer to each customer or segment; personalised experiences drive loyalty, which delivers a greater return than a single conversion

Use real-time or near-real-time analytics and reporting to understand where offers should be modified to optimise outcomes

Create an omnichannel strategy, serving offers in all channels from a single source

"We are honored to be included in Forrester's Now Tech report of Promotions and Offer Management Providers," said Tim Mason, CEO of Eagle Eye. "We believe the Forrester report reinforces the value Eagle Eye delivers to current and potential clients who are looking to create an omnichannel strategy, to personalise every interaction with their customers, and improve the efficacy of their promotional and loyalty programmes using our AIR Platform."

Eagle Eye works with leading grocers, retailers, hospitality companies and consumer-packaged goods brands, providing them with the technology to connect all aspects of the customer journey in real-time. Eagle Eye AIR is an API-based SaaS platform that provides the most flexible, scalable, and future-proofed promotions, loyalty and gifting capability in the world. AIR solves the primary problem faced by leading businesses when trying to build deeper, more personalised relationships with their customers – connection.

To learn more about Eagle Eye, visit www.eagleeye.com, or to schedule an interview with Tim Mason, please contact Sylvia Kindlain at skindlain@thinkinkpr.com. Forrester's Now Tech: Promotions and Offer Management Providers, Q3 2021 report is now available to download on eagleeye.com.

About Eagle Eye Solutions

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real-time through promotional coupons, loyalty schemes, subscription programmes, and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost while driving marketing innovation.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail, Leisure and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, Virgin Red, JD Sports, Pret a Manger, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers and Pizza Express; in North America, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Southeastern Grocers and in Australia & New Zealand, Woolworths Group and The Warehouse Group.

Eagle Eye is headquartered in Guildford, United Kingdom and has offices in Manchester, Toronto, Florida and Melbourne.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646555/Eagle_Eye_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.eagleeye.com



SOURCE Eagle Eye