Eagle Alpha Appoints Elizabeth Pritchard to its Board of Directors

Emmett Kilduff, CEO of Eagle Alpha, said, "With Elizabeth's appointment to our Board, we now benefit from her keen insights into the adoption of alternative data in the investment process in finance. With over twenty years in finance, Elizabeth has built a terrific reputation and well-rounded knowledge of the application of external data sources by quants. Elizabeth has been sought after for her understanding of how financial firms adopt new technologies and data-driven innovations. This view of our client base will be incredibly useful as we continue to enhance our solutions for buyside users."

Speaking about her new appointment Ms. Pritchard said: "I have been following the journey of the Eagle Alpha team and Board since their launch in 2012 and am delighted to be joining them in the next phases of growth. I was attracted early on by how alternative datasets could be used to extract additional investment insights. Emmett has brought together an impressive team of experts that are paving the way in the alternative data industry, providing deep insights with next-generation solutions to solve for dataset discovery, quality screening and prioritization. I see a huge amount of promise for the company and am excited to work with Emmett and the Eagle Alpha Board as they continue to enhance their offerings for buyside clients."

Eagle Alpha's other directors consist of Gawn-Rowan Hamilton, Co-founder & CFO of MergerMarket Group; Dale Richards, former board member of Quandl and Emmett Kilduff, CEO and Founder of Eagle Alpha.

About Elizabeth Pritchard

Ms. Pritchard is an innovative leader whose career has spanned investment banking, insurance and fintech over the last twenty-three years. Elizabeth is currently Founder of White Rock Data Solutions LLC, a boutique consulting firm providing data management solutions to clients. In 1996, Elizabeth joined Goldman Sachs and held leadership roles across the firm for nearly two decades, delivering impact through people, process, data and technology innovations. As Managing Director of Global Market Data Services, Elizabeth scouted for new data sources, employed data science to data management, and developed the strategy for a cloud platform for external content. In 2015, Elizabeth joined AIG as Chief Operating Officer, Science. She was responsible for improving business outcomes in customer experience, underwriting, fraud detection and claims management through business analysis and data science. In 2017, Elizabeth became a founding executive at Crux Informatics, a startup reinventing data delivery in finance and was responsible for Marketing, Sales, and Supplier Partnerships.

Elizabeth is a graduate of Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and of Columbia University with a Masters Degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA. Ms. Pritchard is active in advocating that women stay technical in their careers and advocates for high school girls to learn to code.

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. Its solutions are used by buyside firms, private equity firms and corporations to make data-driven investment and strategic management decisions. With over 1,000 datasets Eagle Alpha has the largest alternative data marketplace globally. With its suite of products, the firm delivers more solutions, to more alternative data challenges than any other alternative data company.

Solutions for data buyers include Data Sourcing, Data Analytics, Data Strategy and Bespoke Projects. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for buyers (buyside, private equity and corporates) visit www.eaglealpha.com

Solutions for data vendors include Free Profiles, Sales Referrals (Standard), Vendor License, Private Equity DD Club, Dashboards and Joint Ventures. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors visit www.sellaltdata.com

Contact

Abi O'hUiginn

+353-86-887-1981

abi.ohuiginn@eaglealpha.com

Media

Tom Vogel / Frank Taylor

Dukas Linden PR

New York, NY

EagleAlpha@dlpr.com

+1-646-808-3663 / +1-646-808-3647

