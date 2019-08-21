e92plus Enhances Data Security Portfolio With Boldon James Partnership

LONDON , Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e92plus have announced a partnership with Boldon James, a leading provider of Data Classification and Secure Messaging solutions, to help grow their UK partner community. The leading cybersecurity VAD in the UK, e92plus will empower their extensive partner community to take the Boldon James solutions to market, helping protect end-user organisations through best-of-breed data protection and governance solutions, protecting their business critical information and reducing risk.

Boldon James, a part of the QinetiQ Group (Major UK Plc. and FTSE 250 company), integrates powerful data security and governance ecosystems, enabling customers to manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory changes effectively.

e92plus already carry some of the industry's leading web, email and data protection solutions, meaning Boldon James is a perfect complement to the portfolio by adding data classification and secure messaging products. With an expanded product ecosystem, partners are able to provide a more comprehensive service to their customers to address business challenges, rather than purely focusing on point solutions.

"I am delighted that were have been able to partner with e92plus," comments Paul Johnson, Vice President EMEA at Boldon James. "This builds upon our core strength of providing a best-of-breed security ecosystem for the clients who realise the risks of entrusting their data security with a single vendor across classification, DLP, discovery and rights management. The depth of knowledge and relationships that e92plus have, combined with our technology alliance partnerships and current channel, will really help provide the solutions that customers need to protect the data in their organisations."

The vulnerability of corporate data loss – be it accidental, or through deliberate breach via compromised user or malicious insiders – is perhaps the biggest cybersecurity challenge right now. A major data breach can cause bad PR, affect confidence from customers, affect an organisation's value or result in a major fine in addition to the usual impacts of a cyber-attack. A recent survey conducted by leading research agency Censuswide found:

89% of UK organisations have experienced a data breach with human error still the prevailing cause

63% of respondents noted human error was the main cause of data breaches within the organisation

34% of respondents stated their organisation's remote and mobile workers don't care about security

Mukesh Gupta, CEO and Founder at e92plus, said, "The presence of people at the heart of many data breaches highlights the need to provide better protection for them, wherever they work. Our partnership with Boldon James is the perfect fit for our portfolio and partners, with data classification the first step to effective data protection – understanding where your data is, and how users interact with it. Boldon James is the gold standard, and we're very excited to be working with them."

Luke Shutler, EMEA Channel Director at Boldon James, adds, "As recent news regarding data breach fines has shown, organisations can no longer afford to be complacent when selecting and choosing the right technologies and procedures to protect the information they hold. Boldon James and e92plus have over 60 years of combined experience in delivering solutions that put customers' data first and protect it without compromise. Our partnership with e92plus enables our customers and partners to easily access the value of combing best-of-breed technologies to create data protection solutions that reduce the risk of data leaks, and litigation, and that really work".

About e92plus Limited

e92plus is the leading cybersecurity VAD for the UK channel, going beyond traditional distribution to provide exceptional products and services that drive accelerated growth for our vendor and reseller partners.

With an established track record of introducing disruptive and next-gen technologies and building successful channels, e92plus has grown to become an award winning, next generation VAD. Our services, delivered through in-house specialists, compliment and support our partners in their go-to-market strategy. They encompass technical, marketing, finance and operations, with our expertise in the entire lifecycle and agility to meet the dynamic needs of the market differentiating from legacy distribution models.

Our portfolio is focused on best of breed technologies, delivering the most advanced solutions in cybersecurity that address the needs of every type of organisation from SMB to multi-national enterprise, while providing complimentary solutions to provide an integrating offering that moves beyond single products.

e92plus has distribution agreements with Bitdefender, Boldon James, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Forcepoint, Ivanti, LogPoint, NETSCOUT, Swivel Secure, Trend Micro, Trustwave, WALLIX.

About Boldon James

Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally-recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work.

Part of the QinetiQ group, a major UK plc and FTSE 250 company, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change.

We are a safe pair of hands, with a 30 year heritage of delivering for the world's leading commercial organisations, systems integrators, defence forces and governments.

For more information go to www.boldonjames.com

