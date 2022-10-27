E-Verse Launches First-Ever Global Metaverse Concert "Musically Yours by the Kakkars"

Live Metaverse Event at 9 PM IST , Saturday 26th November 2022

Powered by Caduceus CMP NFT ticket sales

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based blockchain start-up super ecosystem E-verse, kicks off year-end celebrations with the first ever global metaverse concert with Neha & Tony Kakkar, India's biggest musical artists.

In their first metaverse concert entitled "Musically Yours by the Kakkars", Neha and Tony Kakkar take to the stage in an arena built specifically for their show. Blending cutting-edge technology, spectacular lighting and some of the most beloved songs ever sung by the Kakkar siblings, the event takes on a whole new meaning as they appear in a ground-breaking virtual concert that needs to be seen to be believed.

The virtual event will be livestreamed to the world on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at 9 pm (IST) from Mumbai, India, (3.30 pm UK/10.30 am New York) at nehatony.everseapp.com with tickets on sale now through Paytm Insider (insider.in), BookMyShow (in.bookmyshow.com) and special NFT ticketing powered by Caduceus blockchain. Prices range from 5.99 USD, and VIP interactive 14.99 USD

An added bonus for fans is the chance to explore the E-Verse Metaverse as a special pre-concert entertainment free for anyone who registers to the platform. Inside the metaverse you can choose your own special avatars with custom look and wardrobes, take a tour of the concert venue, play games and win prizes.

Sithi Srichawla, CEO of E-verse said "Our mission is to empower the next generation of NFT, GameFi and Metaverse ecosystem for the global community. We are proud to showcase Neha and Tony Kakkar for the first time in a metaverse concert to give an unrivaled experience to the millions of their fans throughout the world".

Matt Macguire, Head of Technology at Caduceus Foundation, added "Caduceus is dedicated to supporting the future of entertainment through Metaverse development. We're excited to be partnering with E-Verse to bring this cutting edge Metaverse experience to our joint global, and highly engaged digital communities."

About E-Verse

E-verse is a Singapore-based blockchain company whose mission is to link Global blockchain projects with all potential blockchain entrepreneurs, to build up a border-less worldwide blockchain community for information sharing and mutual business development, and establish an E-Verse blockchain ecosystem for the blockchain World.

