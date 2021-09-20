e.GO Mobile Opens an Iconic Brand Store in Hamburg, Germany's Second Largest City

- The new brand store is located by the Jungfernstieg – one of Hamburg's most prominent shopping destinations.

- The Store combines innovative customer experience centre, sales, test drives and customer support.

- Inauguration coincides with the World's biggest Triathlon Championship event in Hamburg.

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful start of production and launch of nation-wide sales, Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German EV manufacturer, accelerates opening its Brand Stores. After the inauguration of the first ever brand store in Dusseldorf earlier this September, e.GO has arrived in Hamburg just as the World's largest Triathlon Champions series gets into gear. The e.GO Hamburg brand store is located by the Jungfernstieg in one of the city's most exclusive shopping streets at Große Bleichen 10. This address is already well-known to the Hamburg community, as it was previously home to the world's pioneering independent electric car company from the other side of the Atlantic.