E-com influencers launch new online hub hosted by nShift

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Swedish opinion formers are about to unlock the secrets of e-commerce success through the launch of a new online hub, containing their high-profile video content.

Mats Fischerström and Axel Lindgren both hold senior positions at nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management. In recent years they have become well known across the sector as "Mats&Axel", the creators of accessible and informative content about succeeding in e-commerce and logistics. As a result of their rising profile, they have become regular speakers at industry events such as D-Congress 2022 and Retail Tech 2022.

The new hub, hosted by nShift, will feature their popular videos, where they seek to discover the secrets of success in e-commerce and logistics. They will continue to create new videos that uncover the stories of companies that have secured outstanding achievements, encouraging others to be inspired by their success.

In a recent video, Mats&Axel visit both the warehouse and a physical store of retailer, Cervera, to learn about how they succeeded with their omnichannel strategy. Future episodes will see the duo uncover further inspiring stories.

Mats Fischerström said, "Axel and I are both passionate about the future of e-commerce. Our videos are a fun way of bringing our different experiences together and creating an original take on the opportunities and challenges within e-commerce. On a good day I would say that together we are the Lennon&McCartney of e-commerce content. Nothing wrong with aiming high, right?"

Axel Lindgren said, "Mats and I originally started creating videos because we wanted to discover what innovative new ideas and approaches were out there. We thought some might be interested in coming on this journey with us. But we had no idea that our content would prove so popular. As much as I would love to say that it's all down to us, the real reason behind the success of our content is that people are hungry for new ideas in e-commerce. Our new video series is just one of the ways that they can find them.

The new online hub is hosted by nShift: https://nshift.com/matsaxel-online-hub

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

