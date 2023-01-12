E-Clinical Solutions Market Size to Surpass USD 20.54 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies and Competitive Landscape

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "E-Clinical Solutions Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. An all-inclusive E-Clinical Solutions report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about E-Clinical Solutions industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The market report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via the finest E-Clinical Solutions business report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.



Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the e-clinical solutions market which was USD 7.2 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 20.54 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Market Overview:

Electronic health records, electronic permission forms, integrating e-technologies, electronic data collection, and clinical data management systems are all part of the e-clinical solutions industry. E-clinical solutions provide end-to-end clinical research solutions are provided by e-clinical solutions, which enable researchers to manage the lengthy clinical research process. It assists clinical research businesses with regulatory document management, team collaboration and supply chain management, site performance management, and reporting, all driving demand for e-clinical solutions in the projection period.

According to World Economic Forum estimates from 2019, hospitals produce roughly 50 petabytes of data per year. Clinical notes, lab tests, medical imaging, sensor readings, genomics, and operational and financial data are all included in the data. In this domain, e-clinical solutions are projected to have a substantial influence. The amount of data produced by the Internet of Things (IoT) and the digitization of healthcare is immense, and it contains information that can be quickly retrieved through electronic data mining, which was previously unattainable with paper records.

Opportunities for Players:

Growing clinical research activities and government support in emerging economies

In the future years, the expanding clinical trials efforts in emerging nations such as Indonesia, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil to create affordable therapies are projected to present attractive prospects in the worldwide eClinical solutions market. Furthermore, rising government grants to reform public healthcare and offer more people with easier access to pharmaceuticals would propel the eClinical market forward during the projection period. Furthermore, because to the rapid rise of pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies such as India and China, it is estimated that roughly 28% of total clinical trials were undertaken in Asia.

Rising government grants and financing for clinical trials

The rapid expansion of clinical research activities in developing economies and a shift in preference from manual data interpretation to real-time data analysis during clinical trials will continue to drive the global eClinical solutions market.

Some of the major players operating in the E-Clinical Solutions market are:

Parexel International Corporation (US)

Oracle (US)

Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US)

Veeva Systems (U.S)

ERT Clinical (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Clario (U.S.)

ArisGlobal (U.S.)

Anju Software, Inc's (U.S.)

Bio-Optronics, Inc. (U.S.)

DATATRAK Int. (U.S.)

ICON (U.S.)

MasterControl, Inc.(U.S.)

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (US)

RESONANCE HEALTH ( Australia )

) Signant Health (US)

Xybion Corporation (US)

Recent Development

In April 2021 , With the advent of SmartSignalsTM e-consent , Signant Health has expanded its electronic informed consent options and capabilities. Sponsors now have more control over getting electronic informed consent and re-consent for any research design thanks to changes to key products' functionality and tiered licence options.

, With the advent of , Signant Health has expanded its electronic informed consent options and capabilities. Sponsors now have more control over getting electronic informed consent and re-consent for any research design thanks to changes to key products' functionality and tiered licence options. On July 21, 2021 – e-clinical Solutions LLC has launched the latest update of the illuminating Clinical Data CloudTM, which includes new visualizations, enhanced analytics, and increased automation of data review and mapping capabilities across the platform.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the " E-Clinical Solutions Industry "

" Key market trends cracking up the growth of the "E-Clinical Solutions Market"

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of "E-Clinical Solutions Market"

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global "E-Clinical Solutions Market" market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Market Dynamics: E-Clinical Solutions Market

Upsurge in the research and development proficiencies

Other market growth variables include an increase in the use rate of e-clinical solutions for greater data standardization and an increase in government funding and grants to assist clinical studies. Other major variables that will offer attractive market growth prospects include increasing westernization, increasing acceptance of novel software solutions in clinical research, and increasing medical tourism

Increasing R&D expenditure on drug development

The increasing adoption of e-clinical solutions among pharmaceutical and medical device companies to reduce the number of challenges encountered while commercializing existing and developing new products is one of the major factors driving the global e-clinical solutions market forward during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, as the costs and hazards of creating novel therapies, particularly those related to drug trials, continue to rise, global demand for e-clinical solutions is projected to rise.

Significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industries

Pharmaceutical companies use e-clinical solutions to obtain regulatory approval for newly discovered medicines and drugs. Furthermore, the rising frequency of chronic medical conditions and the growing elderly population, both of which require rapid medical attention, are propelling the market forward. As the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread over the world, the demand for eClinical solutions to create and monitor vaccine administration and manage patient data has grown significantly. In accordance with this, healthcare providers' increased embrace of smart medical devices for greater data standards is also fueling market expansion.

Key Industry Segmentation: E-Clinical Solutions Market

By Product

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management Solution (RTMS)

Safety Solutions

Analytics and Reporting Platforms

Integration Platforms

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

By Delivery Mode

Web-hosted (On-Demand)

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise)

Cloud-based/software-as-a-service (SaaS)

By Development Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By End-User

Academic Institutes

Medical Device Manufactures

Hospitals

CROs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regional Analysis/Insights: E-Clinical Solutions Market

The countries covered in the e-clinical solutions market report are Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Rest of Europe in Europe.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: Regulations Market Overview Global E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Product Global E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode Global E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Development Phase Global E-Clinical Solutions Market, By End User Global E-Clinical Solutions Market, By Region Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

