Dynata to Acquire Reimagine Holdings Group

Trustworthy data leveraged with AI and technology will speed data-driven transformation across all marketing disciplines

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces it has reached an agreement to acquire Reimagine Holdings Group, a global leader in data creation and technology-enabled business intelligence headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q1 2019.

Reimagine Holdings is comprised of several business units including Critical Mix, a leading provider of online survey and digital data; MarketSight, a cloud-based SaaS data analysis and visualization platform capable of connecting with any data stream; and PopResearch, an automated brand and communications market research platform.

Created via the merger of Research Now and SSI, Dynata is one of the world's largest providers of actively managed, permissioned first-party data. Aligning Reimagine Holdings' capabilities with Dynata's will allow Dynata to capitalize on Reimagine Holdings' automation, software, fraud-prevention technology, and artificial intelligence tools and platforms to lead data-driven marketing into its next stage of evolution.

Until now, marketing has been executed in silos. With Dynata's high quality, member-contributed data and Reimagine Holdings' state-of-the-art technology platforms as well as its data, Dynata can offer marketers a systematic feedback loop for ongoing refinement of data and insights. The company can leverage this from its established core business in market research to its marketing engagement and advertising effectiveness capabilities.

Combined, the companies offer a broader portfolio of solutions to serve customers more completely. The solutions include expertise in artificial intelligence for enhanced insights and a suite of complementary solutions for cross-selling and cross-pollination of technology in areas such as cloud-based platforms, DIY and automated research, mobile and geo-location, identity validation, and survey data analysis.

Gary S. Laben, Chief Executive Officer of Dynata, says, "This is truly an exciting time to be in the data and insights business. Marketers are ready for the next phase in the evolution of data-driven marketing. Today, data-driven marketers want more than big data; they want precise, authentic data to connect with their customers – consumers and business professionals – in the most relevant way possible. Bringing together Dynata and Reimagine Holdings is a major step forward in helping us give market researchers, marketers, advertisers and business managers more accurate data and new insights."

"We are excited to be joining forces with Dynata," comments Hugh Davis, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Reimagine. "Dynata shares our vision of transforming data into actionable insights, and recognizes the strengths of our automated, technology-driven platforms and services. They are a perfect partner to advance the long-term growth of our business."

Keith Price, Reimagine Co-Founder and Managing Partner, adds, "Both organizations share a strong commitment to providing the highest quality data and experience for our customers. Dynata's leading permissioned first-party databases and global reach broaden our ability to more effectively address our customers' needs. This is an ideal match that we believe will clearly benefit our current customers while positioning our combined organizations for continued growth."

Financial terms of the deal are not being publicly released.

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

About Reimagine Holdings Group

Reimagine is a global leader in data creation for business intelligence, and has redefined the insights industry by acquiring and investing in growth-oriented, technology-enabled service companies. Reimagine's portfolio companies help customers around the world efficiently create and transform data into business intelligence with simplified solutions for accessing analysis and automated solutions for accurately measuring the impact of brand communications. Reimagine operates globally with locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. www.reimagine.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.dynata.com



SOURCE Dynata