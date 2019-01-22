Dynata Announces Tiama Hanson-Drury As New Head of Product Development

Addition to Senior Leadership Team Spurs Shifts

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces that Tiama Hanson-Drury is joining the company as Executive Vice President, Product Development. Hanson-Drury brings extensive experience in data-driven product development and product management in market research and marketing services in areas such as data and insights platforms, advertising measurement, and strategic planning of product portfolios.

Previously, Hanson-Drury was EVP, Global Product, at Zappistore, where she was responsible for determining product strategy, product development, and execution and implementation. Before heading Global Product, she was EVP, Strategic Products. In this role, she led global technology partnerships and launched the company's first advertising measurement solution.

Prior to joining Zappistore, Hanson-Drury was with Lightspeed, where she held a variety of roles, most recently as Director of Product Development, where she focused on programmatic, data and mobile products in the fast-paced ad-tech arena.

Along with this move, Bob Fawson, who most recently headed Dynata's product development, will now lead the Panel and Partnerships team. Having previously led data access and supply for Dynata during his 11 years with the company, Fawson will bring his experience and a strategic approach to his new role as the company continues to expand its first-party data asset.

Ryan Jantz, who headed the Panel and Partnerships team, will now lead Global Operations. Over his 12 years with Dynata, Jantz has served in various capacities including sales, innovation, and finance. He will bring his experience in measurement and optimization to his new role.

Mark Slobbe, former head of Global Operations, will leave the company after a 70-day transition period.

In addition to these changes, Yaron Zimmerman, former Chief of Staff, will assume the newly created position of General Manager, Emerging Platforms. Having successfully filled company positions in corporate planning and sales strategy and execution, Zimmerman is uniquely qualified for this cross-functional role. Renaud Farrugia, Dynata's Managing Director for France and Southern Europe, will transition into the Chief of Staff position.

Gary S. Laben, Chief Executive Officer, says, "Tiama's extensive experience with online data product development and platforms will be invaluable as we accelerate creation of innovative solutions to help our customers grow. Equally important, her experience in sales and business development gives her an understanding of the importance of customer relationships in providing products that meet client needs." Laben adds, "These organizational changes demonstrate our commitment to helping our customers achieve better outcomes and greater competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving business environment."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

