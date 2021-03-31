Dynamic Yield Wins Two 2021 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

Recognition represents third consecutive year as a leader in both A/B Testing and eCommerce Personalization

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the Experience Optimization platform, today announced that TrustRadius, the most trusted review site for business technology, has recognized the company with two 2021 Top Rated awards in A/B Testing and eCommerce Personalization. This marks the third consecutive year Dynamic Yield has been distinguished as a leader in both categories and follows its recent receipt of two 2021 "Best of" awards for Best Feature Set and Customer Support.

Dynamic Yield is used by marketers, product managers, developers, and engineers from more than 350 brands across the globe to quickly build and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer experiences. With a trScore of 9.1 out of 10, the company is recognized by the TrustRadius community as a valuable player in A/B testing and eCommerce Personalization software, ranked highest in each category.

"These awards are based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers of Dynamic Yield on TrustRadius highlight the excellent customer support and thorough documentation they provide. Reviewers also love the platform's reporting and A/B testing capabilities."

Highlights from verified customers on how much they value Dynamic Yield include:

"We implemented Dynamic Yield for personalization on our website. Dynamic Yield has helped us to provide better product selections for our customers based on their browsing. Dynamic Yield has assisted in helping us with not only implementing different strategies but also ideating strategies that fit the personas of our customers." – Shawna DeLuca , eCommerce Project Manager at StriVectin

, eCommerce Project Manager at StriVectin "Having a bespoke platform has meant that, at times, development costs can be expensive, so having a tool like Dynamic Yield has been hugely beneficial for us to make quick changes to the site that allows customers to browse and purchase seamlessly. In football, things change quickly, and having a range of different experience templates allows us to adapt quickly to these changes to ensure our fans can browse the latest products and buy confidently." – Darren Lawson , eCommerce Trading Manager at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

, eCommerce Trading Manager at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club "We currently use Dynamic Yield for site personalization and triggered emails across all four brands in our company. The tool has helped us address new user conversion, average order value (AOV), cart and browse abandonment, out of stock (OOS) recommendations, and out-of-the-box ideas to drive unknown user conversion." – Kathryn Clare-Salzler , Digital Marketing Manager at Astral Brands

"In 2020, about 70% of the features developed by Dynamic Yield were based on direct customer feedback, whether captured in the platform, during regular check-ins with clients, or via reputable review sites such as TrustRadius," said Einat Haftel, the VP of Product at Dynamic Yield. "The greatest judge of success has to do with the experience our users have in the platform every day and knowing we've been able to truly reflect their needs is a tremendous honor – one which we do not take lightly and will continue to strive for."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. To qualify for a Top Rated award, products must have 10 or more recent reviews, a trScore of 7.5 or higher, and must earn at least 1.5% of the site traffic in the category. A detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found here .

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

